Will Palmeiras hire? Hazan explains why the club did not strengthen

Palmeiras among the 20 clubs that will compete in the Série A of the Brasileirão in 2023, is the only one that did not sign in that window, all the other 19 have already signed a player for this season.

“It is part of the planning of the direction headed by Leila Pereira and coach Abel Ferreira to search for, if they arrive, one or two players. The priority of this management was the maintenance of the main players who won the Brasileirão last year and this has already several renewals, and the promotion of youngsters from the base categories, current champions of the São Paulo Cup”, explains Hazan.

“Palmeiras understands that Gustavo Scarpa already has a replacement with the return of Raphael Veiga, who renewed the contract, and the hiring of Bruno Tabata, in addition to Jhon Jhon, promoted from the base”.

Vini Jr is the most valued Brazilian

O Transfer Room pointed out the Brazilian players who have most valued themselves in the ball market among those who played for the Brazilian national team and Vinícius Júnior, from Real Madrid, is the clear leader, with the value stipulated at US$ 143 million, followed by Antony, from Manchester United (US$ 123 million) and Rodrygo, also from Real Madrid (US$ 104 million). Neymar only appears in eighth place, with US$ 72 million.

Selection may have coach only in February

“You don’t have to be in a hurry for several reasons, the first of which is that there is no director of football, a football coordinator at the CBF. define a project, a director, and from then on look for a coach. There are many names, almost all foreign”, says Bruno Andrade.

