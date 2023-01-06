with Gerson back, Vítor Pereira will have a wonderful cast

On Thursday (5), Gerson was again presented at Flamengo.

I’m a fan and I hope that the next coach of the Brazilian national team pays more attention to him, who was ignored by Tite the whole time. He is a player who, in form, manages to dictate the dynamics of a match like few others.

Despite being a child of Fluminense, Gerson feels at home in Gávea, not least because he effectively participated in that magical year of 2019.

It was a team that played a lot all season, winning the Carioca, Brazilian and Libertadores championships. The continental title came in a spectacular way, against River Plate, with two goals from Gabriel — who was also ignored and was not in the Cup.

You can’t always consider yourself a failure or that the player returns to Brazil frustrated. I stayed in Italy for 7 years and saw great players arrive and stay for just one season, and many times this has nothing to do with football.

Some have more difficulty adapting or resistance to overcome the difficulties of sometimes going through bad phases or having to stay on the bench.

I’m not saying this happened to Gerson, but I know it happens to great players. I hope everything works out for him again, because his first time at Flamengo was Amazing.

I agree with what he said about choosing Flamengo because of his ambitions. It’s true: the Gávea team today is a great choice outside the big European teams.

Flamengo moves well in the market, and has the advantage that any player dreams of playing with the red-black shirt. He will compete in the Club World Cup and enter again as the main favorite of national competitions along with Palmeiras.

Flamengo will also have the return of Bruno Henrique, along with Gabriel, the great idol and top scorer of the team.

And we can’t forget Pedro, who returns from the World Cup with much more experience. He showed personality and confidence when he kicked his penalty kick in Croatia’s elimination.

Vítor Pereira has a wonderful squad on his hands, which can be assembled in different ways. I just hope he behaves better with Flamengo than at Corinthians.

Because if he gets burned with the two biggest fans in the country and the biggest in the world, it will be the end.