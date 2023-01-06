Woman plays dead to avoid paying debt

Who never got into debt and got stuck when paying, and tried the craziest things, like selling real estate, cars, getting a loan from a loan shark to try to settle the amount?

But a woman reached the extreme level to get rid of the debt of 4.2 million Indonesian rupees, equivalent to R$ 4.2 thousand. Unable to pay the amount, Liza Dewi Pramita faked her own death.

With the help of her daughter, she posted a photo of the “corpse”, with the head and part of the body wrapped in a white cloth and with pieces of cotton stuffed in the nostrils. The image was posted on a social network to try to get rid of debt.

But the image did not convince the woman who carried out the loan, Maya Gunawan, who in an interview with “Indonesia Posts English” said: “There were a lot of strange things. That’s why, at the time, I couldn’t believe it right away. When I called the her husband to make a video call, he didn’t want to hang up right away.”

Liza Dewi applied for the loan through a Whatsapp group called Arisan, popular in the country. After applying for the loan, Maya looked up information about Liza and, after receiving good recommendations, continued.

But when it was time for Liza to pay off the loan, scheduled for November 20, 2022, she disappeared and Maya did not respond, who insisted on collecting the debt.

On December 11, the creditor received the news of the debtor’s death, through her daughter’s Facebook profile, but when she saw the photo, she did not believe it and confronted Liza’s daughter, who ended up revealing the whole hoax. However, the female mother was no longer located.