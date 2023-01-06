Woman pretends she died to avoid paying debt

A woman faked her own death in order to default on a $22,000 loan. Check out more details of this story!

In Indonesia, a woman faked her own death in order not to pay back a loan of 22,000 rupees, which corresponds to R$ 7.57. Thus, according to the Hindustan Times newspaper, the pretense began on December 11, when the daughter of Liza Dewi Pramita made a publication on the social network, Facebook, announcing the death of her mother.

In this way, in addition to publishing the mourning, the young woman posted some photos of the debtor’s face in an alleged coffin. In addition to records of her being carried away on a stretcher at the hospital.

creditor is surprised

In view of this, the publication of the debtor’s daughter took many people by surprise, including Maya Gunawan, to whom Liza owed the money. According to the creditor, Liza borrowed 22,000 rupees from him and assured her that she would pay off the debt on 20 November.

However, on the agreed payment date, Liza asked Maya to extend the term so that she could settle her debt on December 6th. However, the amount was not returned on the given date.

Thus, the creditor offered condolences to the family and asked where Liza’s wake would take place. However, he became suspicious when he learned that the burial would take place in another province.

search for the debtor

So Maya decided to perform a reverse search of the published photos. That way, she ended up discovering that some images, which showed the debtor’s body covered in a stretcher in the hospital, were taken from a TV program.

Thus, Liza’s daughter, when confronted, immediately confessed to the farce and confirmed that her mother’s death was faked so that she would not pay what she owed.

Finally, Maya called the police, however, until December 31, 2022, the woman was considered “missing”.

Image: Ifunanya Abigail Okafor/Facebook