“You won’t get a penny”; Businessman wastes no time and Duílio can see the duo leaving Corinthians for free

After the end of the World Cup, in which Brazil was unsuccessful, again being eliminated early, this time against Croatia, on penalties, Brazilian teams race against time in search of reinforcementsprecisely to add quality and seek to fly higher than what was seen on the field in the 2022 season.

In case of Corinthians, the initial priority was to guarantee the permanence of Yuri Alberto and Maycon, with success in both attacks. With that, the focus has been to recover some players, as is the case of Paulinho, along with the need to integrate Romero, who stayed a period without playing, precisely to gain possibilities.

However, the board does not rule out more signings, so much so that it continues to monitor the market, closely observing names like Philippe Coutinho and Carrascal, for example. It remains clear that there is no advanced negotiation at the moment, but news may soon arrive at Parque São Jorge, especially before Libertadores.

However, in addition to arrivals, some departures were confirmed, and some of them may not bring profit, that is Timão may not receive any penny: Both the defender lucas beleziaged 19, as the steering wheel Xavieraged 22, both formed at the base and who are managed by FJB Sports, the career management company of businessman Fábio Junior Baitler, must leave without the Club receiving a real compensation.

“They were choices, it’s natural in the market. There’s always a side that needs to make a decision, and it doesn’t always please. It’s part of it, they were decisions taken”, the agent told Globo Esporte. In Xavier’s case, Corinthians itself showed no interest in his permanence. Although, regarding Belezi, the board called the (CBF) with the aim of receiving a millionaire compensation in case it chooses to sign with another Brazilian team, based on the Pelé Law.