ZenFone 9 reaches the lowest historical price in Magalu – Tudo em Tecnologia

Asus’ Zenfone 9 is the most compact high-end smartphone on the market. Launched in Brazil in 2022, the model highlights hardware, screen features and a decent camera. And today, it reaches its lowest historical price in Magalu at R$ 3,419.

For those unfamiliar, the Zenfone 9 is built around a 5.92-inch display. With AMOLED technology and a refresh rate of 120 HZ, it delivers high quality in both games and other apps. In addition, its compact design makes it different from most current smartphones.

See too:

In hardware, the manufacturer opted for the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Produced by Qualcomm, it delivers high performance power in any app or game on the Play Store. In addition, it has more highlights like IP58 protection against water and dust, 50MP main camera with OIS and NFC.

Main specs:

Screen: 5.9″ FHD+ OLED with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and up to 800 nits brightness

5.9″ FHD+ OLED with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and up to 800 nits brightness Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM: 8 GB or 16 GB

8 GB or 16 GB Internal storage: 128 GB or 256 GB

128 GB or 256 GB Back camera: 50 MP (Main, f/1.9, OIS 6-axis gimbal) + 12 MP (Ultrawide and Macro, 113°)

50 MP (Main, f/1.9, OIS 6-axis gimbal) + 12 MP (Ultrawide and Macro, 113°) Frontal camera: 12MP

12MP Drums: 4,300 mAh with 30W fast charging

4,300 mAh with 30W fast charging Others: NFC, support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

NFC, support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Operational system: Android 12, under ZenUI.

With a reduced price, the Zenfone 9 is a great investment in Brazil:

Discount

Limited time offer, can end at any time!

WhatsApp discount groups:

1

two

3

4

Group discounts on Telegram.