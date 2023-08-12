3 films not to be missed

Greta Gerwig is the most exciting rising director to date and her three films are very valuable to the film industry. Find out what they are!

What did Greta Gerwig do?

Director Greta Gerwig made the Barbie movie a worldwide success, becoming the highest-grossing film in modern history directed by a woman. This hit generated an abyss of opinions about the topics covered in the film, as they relate to the feminine feeling and the role of women in society; at the same time, Barbie is an entertaining and visually stunning film.

Director Greta Gerwig attracted the attention of international critics.

We would like to take this opportunity to tell you a little more about Greta’s work and recommend two films that have attracted the attention of critics and Oscar nominations.

Do you want to know what they are? Keep reading!

Lady Bird

Greta’s first film was Lady Bird in 2017, and she was also responsible for writing the script for the film. The film starred actress Saoirse Ronan, who was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress; and her co-star was actor Timothée Chalamet.

Lady Bird was the first Oscar nomination for actress Saoirse Ronan.

The plot of Lady Bird revolves around a young Christina and the conflicts in her life as a teenager; She is a peculiar and very strange 17-year-old girl whose greatest desire is to attend an important university in order to leave behind the clichés of her life in the suburbs.

The entire film is based around the character trying to cope with the academic and emotional setbacks of college life while trying to cope with the difficult relationship he has with his mother and the rest of the family.

small woman

The director’s next project was Little Women, which premiered in 2019 and featured rising young stars such as Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson and Timothée Chalamet. Apart from other great actresses like Laura Dern and Meryl Streep. Greta Gerwig decides to give Louisa May Alcott’s literary classic a new twist by merging a fictional novel with the life of its author as Jo March; Novel small woman The big screen has already been adapted on previous occasions, but Greta’s new look has made the feature film one of the most anticipated of 2019.

The cast of Little Women.

At the Academy Awards, it received 6 major nominations including Best Picture, Best Actress (Saoirse Ronan), Best Supporting Actress (Florence Pugh), Best Original Score. and Best Adapted Screenplay, and won Best Costume Design.

Little Women tells the story of four sisters, from the adventures of their childhood to the complexities of adulthood. their personalities develop as free and ambitious, with dreams and fears, they all grow and suffer, and for the first time they verbalize their position and limitations as women. Gerwig tells a story very focused on the warmth of the home and the important relationship between the sisters. Want to see the trailer?

Barbie

Who hasn’t heard of Barbie’s fever? Greta Gerwig’s third directorial work premiered in 2023, and since its announcement, it has captured the attention of the world because it’s a different story than the concept of the world’s most famous doll we know.

Incredible Barbie cast.

The main character of the tape is the incredible actress Margot Robie, who plays the iconic Barbie, and actor Ryan Gosling also participates in the role of Ken. The rest of the cast is just as talented, with stars like: America Ferrera, Emma McKee, Simu Liu, Will Farrell, Michael Cera and even Dua Lipa!

Greta Gerwig has not hesitated to position herself as a director who should not be overlooked in her next projects, until it was announced that she would be the one to take command of the new saga of the magical world of the Chronicles. Narnia for Netflix. Don’t miss it!