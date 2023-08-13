3 TOP movies to watch on HBO MAX this weekend

With the weekend, what could be better than a little movies to see and not to miss the most popular, We recommend 3 tapes that you can already watch on HBO Max.

According to the streaming platform itself, these films are some of the most watched and they go from horror before action And thriller and all lasts less than 2 hours.

+ Movies to watch over the weekend on HBO Max

+ Pope’s Exorcist Synopsis : Inspired by the files of exorcist Gabriele Amort, this chilling thriller starring Russell Crowe follows Father Amort as he investigates a child’s obsession and uncovers a secret conspiracy hidden by the Vatican.

: Inspired by the files of exorcist Gabriele Amort, this chilling thriller starring Russell Crowe follows Father Amort as he investigates a child’s obsession and uncovers a secret conspiracy hidden by the Vatican. main castCast: Russell Crowe, Daniel Zovatto, Alex Esso, Franco Nero, Peter Desouza-Feigoni, and Laurel Marsden.

+ Killer with no memory Synopsis : Seasoned killer Alex Lewis becomes the target of dangerous criminals, and, while struggling with severe memory loss, he is forced to doubt his actions and who can be trusted to try to save him.

: Seasoned killer Alex Lewis becomes the target of dangerous criminals, and, while struggling with severe memory loss, he is forced to doubt his actions and who can be trusted to try to save him. main castCast: Liam Neeson, Guy Pearce, Taj Atwal, Harold Torres, Ray Fearon and Monica Bellucci.