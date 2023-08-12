4 Streaming Masterpieces Recommended by the Director of ‘Dune’ and ‘The Arrival’

From Alfonso Cuarón to Christopher Nolan on a double-entering list of the director Villeneuve loves

The weekend is the time when we usually have a little more free time that we can devote to rest or recreation. I don’t know about you, but I don’t feel like going outside in this hellish heat that makes even sleep difficult, so it’s always better to try to squeeze into the catalog of streaming platforms. With that in mind, today I am proposing a list of different recommendations as it is about The 4 best science fiction movies of the 21st century according to Denis Villeneuve.

The famous director, who will soon release “Dune 2”, is a good expert in the science fiction genre, already having the sensational “Arrival” to his credit. And if you are interested in a similar summary of another important creator of modern cinema, I would like to remind you that we also have this review of the best sci-fi cinema in history available on streaming by. Krzysztof Nolan.

“Children of Men” (“Children of Men”, 2006)

Address: Alfonso Cuaron. Distribution: Clive Owen, Julianne Moore, Michael Caine, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Charlie Hunnam





Acclaimed by the film, this dystopian tale of a world where no children were born for many years was ignored by audiences – it raised $70 million but cost $76-. Villeneuve did not go into detail about the reasons for his choice, but could not avoid including this work Alfonso Cuaron as a special mention in his 2017 list of the best films of the 21st century for The New York Times.

Children of Men review

“Origin” (“Inception”, 2010)

Address: Christopher Nolan. Distribution: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger, Michael Caine

Villeneuve’s next special mention on his list for The New York Times was his friend Christopher Nolan’s impressive dream show. Unfortunately, he also did not explain the specific reasons, but it is not difficult to understand that he is an admirer of this successful feature film in which Leonardo Dicaprio visually overwhelming, but also draws attention to emotions. And let’s not forget that mythical ending that is still talked about so many years later…

“Origin” Critique

“The Principle” (2020)

Address: Christopher Nolan. Distribution: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh

I am one of those who ended up being disappointed with a film set up to revive cinemas after the hard blow it was dealt by the coronavirus pandemic. This was not the case and Nolan eventually left Warner to make Oppenheimer with Universal, but Villeneuve was impressed, going so far as to say the following:

“Tenet” amazed me, I think it’s a masterpiece. I think this is a movie that is also an amazing cinematic achievement. I think it’s a very complex movie, I had a lot of fun, I watched it several times and it was a hit every time, and I think Christopher Nolan’s level of mastery is second to none.

Criticism of “Assumptions”

“Under the Skin” (2013)

Address: Jonathan Glazer. Distribution: Scarlett Johansson

In the list of the best films of the 21st century compiled by Villeneuve, this feature film by Jonathan Glazer was the only one who stood out individually, pointing out that “Deer killed in slow motion by car in “prophet” It remains one of the most influential cinematic shots of the last decade. But is it better than following Scarlett Johansson into a pool of darkness in “Under the Skin”?An exceptional work, even if you don’t connect with it, that bets on the senses to captivate the audience.

“Under the Skin” review

