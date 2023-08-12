5 celebrities who beat cancer and today are an example of life, that’s what they are

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide; According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 9.6 million people lose their lives every year due to this pathology.

The figures paint a worrying picture because, according to an international organization, one in two men and one in three women will have some type of cancer in their lifetime.

Celebrities who beat cancer

This disease doesn’t look at age, gender, class or country, and these celebrities had to fight hard to stay alive.

Sofia Vergara

Despite much success, cancer knocked on Sofía Vergara’s door when she was 28 when she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. The disease was discovered because he took his son Manolo to the doctor, and an expert had finished checking his neck when he noticed a bulge in that area.

Fortunately, today the actress is in very good health and has not registered any recurrence of the disease.

Angelina Jolie

The famous actress decided to give up m double mastectomy to prevent breast cancer “Sufferers have an 87% chance of getting this disease and a 50% chance of developing ovarian cancer,” the outlet emphasized. Newspaper.

“My mother battled cancer for almost a decade and passed away at the age of 56. She lived long enough to see the first of her grandchildren and hold him in her arms. But my other children will never have the opportunity to meet her and experience how loving and good she was,” she said some time ago in one of the interviews.

Lorraine Meritano

The Argentine actress went through a difficult process of breast cancer, which she showed in social networks. Thanks to specialized treatments, Argentina managed to defeat cancer and become an example of life for those people who are going through this serious disease.

Since then, his love of life and enjoying every second of it has kept his followers active and interested in his personal life.

Flavia Dos Santos

In late 2014, a sexologist found out she had breast cancer after her gynecologist recommended a mammogram and ultrasound when she found an unusual mass.

Fortunately, his cancer was detected in time, because if it had been 6 more months, he would not have been so lucky: “I didn’t get chemotherapy because the cancer didn’t contaminate the lymph nodes in my armpits, so I had to go through two surgeries and 30 sessions of radiotherapyhe said in an interview with Caracoltv.com.

