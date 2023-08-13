5 celebrities who suffered from depression and anxiety

August 12, 2023, 09:02 am.

Depression and anxiety are mental health issues that affect ordinary people and celebrities. These are diseases that should not be taken lightly or as a joke, but rather be treated responsibly and seek the necessary help to cope with these problems.

Artists such as Adele, Alejandro Sanz, J Balvin and Justin Bieber have opened their hearts to their fans on several occasions to talk about the difficult emotional and soulful moments they have gone through and for which they strive to be an example for those who follow. them and They also suffer from depression and anxiety because their main message is always that they are not alone and seeking help will always be the best solution.

While the artists do not release a medical report, they are open about the subject or show signs of the pretense they are going through, causing concern for those who see them as idols to follow.

1. Alexander Sans

On May 26, the Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz, translator of “Corazón partido” and “Amiga mía”, shared on his social media a series of messages with which he attracted attention and caused suffering.

In these publications, he stated that he did not feel well, emphasizing that sadness and fatigue took possession of him, up to the desire “not to be around.”

“I’m not well. I don’t know if it’s any good, but I want to say it. I’m sad and tired. In case anyone else thinks there should always be a sea breeze or fireworks on a summer night. I’m working to make it disappear.” was part of a post on his Twitter account.

Without giving further explanation, Sanz mentioned in a new post about the mental health crisis he was undergoing:

“These days I have received a lot of love in different ways and I am very grateful. This weekend I had a strong flash, and although the light has not yet ended, it seems that a firefly has awakened in my chest.

2. Cara Delevingne

The actress and model was so frank with her followers that in an interview fashion magazine In 2019, he noted that he had suffered from anxiety disorders since adolescence, and he even had suicidal thoughts.

In 2022, she entered rehab due to an existential crisis she faced as a result of some images that went viral where she looked haggard, questioning her mental health.

“I wasn’t good… it’s heartbreaking because I thought I was having a great time, but at some point I had to admit that I didn’t look very good. You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way the pictures were something to be thankful for.”said the actress.

3. J. Balvin

The paisa singer suffers from anxiety and depression so much that in an effort to help those who follow him and clash with their minds on a daily basis, he decided to create “Oye”, a collaborative application in which they can, through meditation and some activities, bring a healthier psychological life.

In his documentary “The Boy from Medellin”, J. Balvin mentioned: “Public speaking about anxiety and depression has helped me overcome them. Meditation saved my life.”

4. Adele

In 2021, British singer Adele revealed that she was prone to anxiety during her divorce and despite taking refuge in music and expressing her feelings through her lyrics, she had to go through “a lot of therapy,” meditation. and sports, so much so that he even managed to completely change his physique.

“It wasn’t about losing weight, it was about getting stronger and getting as far away from your phone as possible every day.” she pointed out when asked about incorporating an active life with physical activity, good nutrition and constant exercise, elements that for her were key to maintaining stable mental health.

5. Justin Bieber

Justin began his artistic career as a child, and despite the fame and money, everything that surrounds him and that flashes through his head played a cruel joke on him throughout his life.

That’s why in his documentary ‘JB Next Chapter’, the singer-songwriter mentioned that he showed depression and anxiety during the most difficult phases of his life.

In the audiovisual production, he emphasizes that he even expressed suicidal thoughts on several occasions, which caused him to have to seek treatment for the depression he presented.

“My experience was in front of cameras and I had a different level of exposure. He had a lot of money and a lot of things.” he mentions when he refers to the fact that he tried various substances as a teenager, like other colleagues in his industry.