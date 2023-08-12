5 Couples Who Left This Summer and Left Us Broken

This year is special, but above all because of the number of famous couples leaving it! Many of us followed these relationships and experienced them simultaneously, which is why we also had a mini duel. So far this year, all kinds of celebrities have split up, including world-famous politicians like Justin Trudeau (Canadian Prime Minister) and Sphir Gregorie, who just announced their separation after 18 years of relationship.

Some of the most famous and loved couples by the public, such as Tini Stoessel and Rodrigo de Paul made the difficult decision to end their relationship, leaving fans shocked and heartbroken overnight as we were still digesting Alejandro and Rosalia’s Rauw breakup.

Today we take a look at some of this summer’s breakups and recall what their love story was like:

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

Ricky Martin (singer and actor) and Jwan Yosef (visual artist) met on Instagram, where they started talking and gradually got to know each other, strengthening the relationship. In early 2016, the couple provided confirmation of the relationship to various media. But on July 6, they announced their breakup after six years of marriage in a statement from both parties.

The singer informed about it via People magazine, “We have both decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our four children, remembering what we have experienced as a couple over all these wonderful years.” “Our greatest wish now is to continue to have a healthy family dynamic and a relationship based on our true friendship while we share the upbringing of our children.”both communicated via the network.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

11 days later, we learned about the very unexpected breakup of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez. The couple had been married for two years and had not seen rumors of a crisis, but after the statement, some media reported that they had been separated for several months.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

After the announcement of this hiatus, the heart of Hollywood broke in two. Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello decided to bet on money seven years of marriage through a declaration of page six, “We made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people who love and care for each other very much, we kindly ask you to respect our privacy as we move through this new phase of our lives.”.

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro

Nobody expected this news. Unexpectedly, rumors of Rauw’s infidelity to Rosalia began to appear, but after the statement on the networks, they made it clear that this was not the reason for the breakup, that they respected and loved each other, but it was no longer the same. A few days ago, Rauw released a song that explains how he feels about her and how their relationship was.

Tini Stoessel and Rodrigo DePaul

Another breakup, which began with rumors, was about this couple. Tini and Rodrigo announced the end of their relationship via the network on August 1.

The singer and football player communicated via Twitter, “I want to tell you that Rodrigo and I have decided to end our relationship. We are experiencing very beautiful moments in which I had the opportunity to meet a person whom I love and respect very much. We accompany each other in very important moments of our lives. Thank you so much for your love and respect.”

