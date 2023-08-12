5 nail designs that are perfect for summer evenings

by

Black is out of the question manicureOn the contrary, this shade has become one of the favorites of women who love to invent and experiment with their hands. Nail aesthetics with this foundation are synonymous with elegance and versatility. Depending on the chosen design, a very modern and bold look can be conveyed.

Below are 5 design suggestions for manicure in black, which demonstrate their versatility and how well they adapt to any season, despite the fact that many opt for bright colors this season.

(tagsTranslate)MANICURE

Source link

Leave a Comment