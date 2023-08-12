5 nail designs that are perfect for summer evenings

Black is out of the question manicureOn the contrary, this shade has become one of the favorites of women who love to invent and experiment with their hands. Nail aesthetics with this foundation are synonymous with elegance and versatility. Depending on the chosen design, a very modern and bold look can be conveyed.

Below are 5 design suggestions for manicure in black, which demonstrate their versatility and how well they adapt to any season, despite the fact that many opt for bright colors this season.

A bold and intriguing idea. Source: (Instagram)

5 Best Aesthetic Black Nail Designs

Gothic nails in the style of Sidney Sweeney

Sidney Sweeney’s gothic nails are very showy and are characterized by designs that lean towards a darker color palette. This is a nail aesthetic that usually combines deep and contrasting tones like black and red mixed with metallic details or intricate designs. This manicure reflect modern gothic aesthetics and add boldness and mystery look.

Black nail design with small flowers

Elegant and delicate. Source: (Instagram)

Design manicure in black with small flowers, they combine elegance and tenderness. Flowers in contrasting tones stand out against a dark background and strike a unique balance between sobriety and dynamism. This idea gives sophistication and femininity to black nails and makes the manicure charming.

Black and white Tuxedo manicure

A very sophisticated proposal. Source: (Instagram)

The black and white tuxedo nail design recreates the sophistication of a tuxedo. With black enamel at the base and a sharp white line at the end, they mimic the shirt and bow tie of a suit. This manicure With a minimalist and elegant design, reminiscent of a classic sophisticated aesthetic that goes well with the most formal outfits.

Black manicure with different patterns

The most creative idea Source: (Instagram)

manicure in black with numbers is one of the most creative and bold proposals. Shape types can range from geometric to abstract, which stand out against a dark background and give it an artistic and avant-garde touch. This combination provides a unique look and is one of the most flexible in terms of design, allowing the wearer to express their individuality.

In black with effect shine

The most glamorous. Source: (Instagram)

Effect shine on black nails adds a dazzling and mysterious touch. The contrast between the dark background and the bright one creates a very bright effect. This combination manicure accentuate elegance with a touch Charmbut also, depending on the design, it can be associated with a proposal that leans towards fun and magic.

What does black hide in the world of fashion and beauty

Black symbolizes timeless elegance and sophistication. It’s a universal shade. manicure to express contrasts and highlight accessories. In makeup, he is dramatic and emphasizes facial features. Black conveys confidence and is associated with a sophisticated and avant-garde style, it is ideal for both formal and informal occasions.