5 Similarities Between the Careers of Natalie Portman and Millie Bobby Brown

Actresses have been compared ever since Stranger Things hit the Netflix catalog in 2016.

Are they cloned? From Millie Bobby Brown appeared on the stage, shoulder to shoulder with stranger things and its first season released on Netflix in 2016 we couldn’t help but notice his similarity Natalie Portman. They are identical. For this reason, we propose to share 5 similarities between both artists.

+Similarities in the careers of Millie Bobby Brown and Natalie Portman

They both started very young.

The perfect killer. (IMDb)

One sec Natalie Portman became famous in 1994 thanks to The perfect killerbeing only 13 years old, Millie Bobby Brown I was 12 in the first season stranger thingswhich wasn’t her first job, but it made her a star.

Stranger things. (IMDb)

They both made monster movies.

Annihilation. (IMDb)

First there was the turn Natalie Portmanwhich he performed in 2018 Annihilationmovie with alex garland. Then in 2019 brown joined the Monsterverse Godzilla: King of Monsters.

Godzilla: King of Monsters. (IMDb)

They both appear in The Simpsons.

Here the similarity we propose has to do with the fact that Natalie Portman it had character The Simpsons, darcywho appeared in two episodes. Millie Bobby BrownFor his part, he has not yet lent his voice to the series, but was parodied in the episode “Dangerous Things”.

Star Wars can unite them

Natalie Portman as Padme. (IMDb)

In this case, we know it perfectly well Natalie Portman Is a part of star Wars (even here its resemblance to Keira Knightley) How padme. Though Millie Bobby Brown It wasn’t part of the saga yet, it’s a weakness Disney and Lucasfilm and it’s more than obvious that we’ll see that at some point in the series.

rap

The nightly performances in the United States added another common point between the two. The first was A lonely island and especially for Saturday night live where they invited Natalie Portman sing a rap about his films in 2009 (he had a second role in 2018). in 2017 Millie Bobby Brown was invited to the show Jimmy Fallon where he sang a rap inspired by the first season stranger things.