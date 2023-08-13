6 Curiosities of Rocky, Sylvester Stallone’s first film

Of course, if someone told Sylvester Stallone what his film would be like. rocky more than 40 years after the premiere, the actor would never have believed it. But the truth is thatnot only is it the most important film of his entire career, but a film that has marked cinema in recent decades.

And the same as rockyAt the time Stallone was writing the script for the movie about his boxer, he was also fighting for a life in Philadelphia and trying to handle a job that was far from making him the great actor he wanted to be. Nevertheless, while auditioning for another role, he managed to get acquainted with who will be the producer rocky.

It was with Irwin Winkler that Stallone signed his first contract for a screenplay and a leading role. his first great film because he didn’t get off his horse until he got the lead in it, but throughout his life he always regretted signing the contract the producer offered without taking a closer look at it.

Well, taking advantage of Stallone’s ignorance, Winkler forced him to sign an agreement under which rocky became his property, which led to the fact that over the years the actor loses power in the decisions that were made in the franchise which continues today with Creed.

From Rocky to Creed

Many years after entering the ring to star in Rocky IIIWITHTallon came up with the great idea to continue the saga of the most memorable boxer in cinematic history.. This time, Rocky will train, and the son of his great enemy Apollo Creed will prepare for victory.

Thus the saga was born believe in theaters continues to spread the legend of the great Rocky. Yes indeed now without Sylvester Stallone because his student Michael B. Jordan It was he who supervised the direction of the last part.