6 new eyeliners to help you stand out wherever you go

Is minimalist makeup too easy for you? You must try new eyeliner! despite old money it emits energy high fashion and extremely discreet luxury, new money bursts with color, brilliance and detail stocky which do not go unnoticed.

So, if you identify more with this personality type than the classic and silent one, the following eyeliner will be your best assistant to achieve that impressive look. Run for your eyeliners colors!

with rhinestones

To create compose very similar to Euphoria, but expensive, disco eyeliner with mini diamonds will be an innovative way to add sparkle to your eyes. It’s all about doing your favorite touches and besides pebble let them follow the line. For inspiration Maddy Perez and Chiara Ferragni!

Instagram @donni.davy And leave the rest of the makeup as thin as possible.

phosphorus

Neon tones and eccentric patterns are common in new style of moneyso put it on electronic eyeliner with bold lines of fluorescent colors, this is a great idea!

Instagram @ash_kholm Make sure they match your colors.

Change black to silver!

carry new eyeliner to the next level, the key is to replace your classic cat eye black for much thicker and metallic. Silver is hot this season, especially if you wear it with sparkles!

Instagram @ash_kholm Pair it with glossy lips for a sparkly look.

colored sequins

If there’s an adjective to describe new money trend, that would be maximalism. Thus, in order to achieve compose VERY cool, pink, purple, blue and even green rhinestones, it’s a touch that your eyelids can’t miss!

Instagram @patrickta Place stones in the tear duct for a cooler touch.

power lines

Forget about the less is more rule, because it doesn’t exist here. To recreate compose super sophisticated that pays homage to this aesthetic, bright eyeliner colors like purple and indigo go hand in hand with shimmery shadows.

Instagram @manuelemameli Loose eyebrows are also in harmony with this makeup.

Space girl style cat eye

Futurism too Matches With new style of money and Ariana Grande has an eyeliner to inspire you. From black double cat eye from silver to metallic floating eyeliner, space will be your main reference.

Instagram @ash_kholm We love how it looks with the high ponytail!

Now that you know, test the motto new money in your eyeliner and makeup: the more the better!