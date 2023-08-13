60 injured at Travis Scott concert in Rome in pepper spray incident

Travis Scott is one of the most popular rappers in the music industry. The American artist plunged into his international concert tour, presenting his latest album, Utopia. One of his most anticipated stops was in the Italian city of Rome.

At first, the rapper was going to give a large-scale concert in front of the pyramids of Giza in Egypt. But on July 18, the country’s union of musicians forbade him to perform on the show, saying that the concerts given by the rapper were contrary to local traditions.



For this reason, the artist had to change location at the last moment and chose the Circus Maximus in Rome as a replacement. The announcement of the new venue was made on 1 August, four days after the scheduled date for Egypt. This new location is one of the favorites of many artists from all over the world who have passed through the city, such as Guns N’ Roses or Imagine Dragons.

This sudden change made many of the artist’s fans want to see their favorite artist, so expectations for the concert in Italy were high. And while the concert was full of surprises, such as Kanye West’s intervention, the show ended in the worst possible way.



At some point during the event, someone in the audience at the Circus Maximus in Rome started spraying pepper spray on the crowd present there. A situation that left serious injuries, sixty of which required medical attention, Rome’s civil protection department confirmed to CNN.

In addition, they also reported that the teenager had to be hospitalized after falling from a height of four meters. According to the aforementioned media outlet, the 14-year-old fell while trying to avoid the security of the concert venue. But this incident was not the only thing that happened overnight.

That same night, firefighters in Italy received hundreds of calls from citizens concerned about whether an earthquake was occurring in the city, firefighters said. Everything turned out to be a false alarm, and the tremors were caused by the movement of the audience during the concert, who did not hesitate to surrender to the rhythm of the artist’s songs.





