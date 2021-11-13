News
Latest news
World
November 13, 2021
Foreign Ministry noted that US accusations against Russia have become more aggressive
https://ria.ru/20211113/mid-1758930738.html Foreign Ministry noted that US accusations against Russia have become more aggressiveThe Foreign Ministry noted that the US...
Celebrity
November 13, 2021
Aniston and Sandler will again be charged with Murder on the Yacht
Celebrity
November 13, 2021
The founder of the network of crypto exchanges from Russia was detained in the Netherlands for extradition to the USA
The co-founder of the Coyotes group of cryptocurrency exchangers - EGG CASH, 29-year-old Russian Denis Dubnikov was detained in...
Celebrity
November 13, 2021
Jolie won in court with Pitt for a mansion in the south of France
The judge authorized Angelina Jolie to sell her stake in a 1,000 acre (4 sq km) estate located near...
Celebrity
November 13, 2021
5 romantic films with Adam Sandler
The star-studded cast - Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston and Nicole Kidman - secured the film's top spots in the...
Russia
November 13, 2021
Zakharova criticized the attitude of the West to the crisis with migrants
https://ria.ru/20211113/migranty-1758938188.html Zakharova criticized the attitude of the West to...
World
November 13, 2021
The Foreign Ministry assessed the adoption of the resolution on the fight against the glorification of Nazism in the Third Committee of the UN...
Short link 13 November 2021, 18:00 ...
Celebrity
November 13, 2021
ITV editor says Meghan Markle has filed a complaint against the channel
https://ria.ru/20210310/zhaloba-1600655955.html ITV editor says Meghan Markle has filed a complaint against the channelITV editor said Meghan Markle filed a...
Business
November 13, 2021
Stop car: AvtoVAZ has stopped producing cars | Articles
AvtoVAZ has suspended car production due to a lack of components. This became known on Friday, November 12....
Russia
November 13, 2021
Why was Roman Bas, the killer who escaped from IK-12 in Nizhny Tagil, kept in a colony-settlement, although he was sentenced to a maximum...
The day before, November 12, from the Tagil colony-settlement IR-12 the killer Roman Bas escaped. There he served...
World
November 13, 2021
Ukrainian opposition criticized Kiev for refusing to support resolution in GA
https://ria.ru/20211113/rezolyutsiya-1758938385.html Ukrainian opposition criticized Kiev for refusing to support...
Celebrity
November 13, 2021
Uma Thurman, Nicole Kidman and other famous women with huge feet
Pamela Anderson (42 size)Believe it or not, this curvy...
Business
November 13, 2021
Forte startup raised $ 725 million from a16z, Solana Ventures and other investors
Russia
November 13, 2021
Ukrainian general called regions of the country with “pro-Russian sentiments” | News | News
In a number of regions of Ukraine, pro-Russian sentiments are strong, so they may soon become part of the...
World
November 13, 2021
Action in support of Saakashvili starts in the center of Tbilisi
https://ria.ru/20211113/aktsiya-1758923479.html Action in support of Saakashvili starts in the center of TbilisiAn action in support of Saakashvili began in...