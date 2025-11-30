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Snapchat starts age checks in Australia ahead of social media ban
Snapchat has officially started verifying the ages of its users in Australia, as the country prepares to enforce a social media ban for anyone under 16. The move comes ahead of the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Act 2024, which will take effect from December 10, 2025. Under this new law, all major…
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Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Sporty Look on Instagram
Jennifer Lopez shared a new set of workout selfies on her Instagram, wearing a full white gym outfit—a fitted long-sleeve top, matching leggings, and a cap with the letter “J” on it.Her caption was short but full of confidence: “Can’t stop the J Glow.”The post reflects how Lopez continues to focus on her fitness, peace…