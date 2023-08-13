A 2-0 away win at Real Madrid over Athletic Bilbao.

Leone and Merengue met on the first day of Spain – LaLiga EA Sports 2023-24 and the final result in the Cathedral was a 0-2 win for the visiting team. Goals for the away team were scored by Rodrigo (27′ 1T) and Jude Bellingham (35′ 1T) .

David Alaba was the figurehead of the party. The Real Madrid defender was important because he scored 4 goals outside the danger zone.

Another important player in the match was Jude Bellingham. The Real Madrid midfielder became the author of 1 goal, made 29 accurate passes, removed 2 balls and finished off a goal 2 times.

Dirty game stood out the game played between both teams. Several people were warned: Iker Muniain, Dani Vivian, David Alaba and Inaki Williams.

Technical Director At. Bilbao, Ernesto Valverde, proposed a 4-5-1 strategy with Unai Simon in goal; Oscar de Marcos, Dani Vivian, Aitor Paredes and Iñigo Lecue on defense; Mikel Vesga, Iñigo Ruiz, Iker Muniain, Unai Gomez and Nico Williams in the center; and Inaki Williams in attack.

For their part, Carlo Ancelotti’s wingmen settled for a 4-4-2 formation with Andrey Lunin under three clubs; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Fran Garcia on defense; Aurélien Chuameni, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham in midfield; and Rodrigo and Vinicius Junior are ahead.

The referee chosen for the match at the cathedral was Jesús Gil Manzano.

The lions will visit Osasuna the next day. On the side of Merengue they will play away against Almeria.

After the match, the local team was left without points and in twentieth place in the standings. While the visit has 3 units and occupies the top of the tournament.