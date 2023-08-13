A critique of The Time of Armageddon, James Gray on a personal and sociopolitical journey

Armageddon time shows the filmmaker’s characteristic thematic approach that explores issues of expatriation, social inequality and complicated family relationships. In this case, the plot immerses us in a narrative that captures the essence of childhood and sheds light on life in Ronald Reagan’s time.

In the quiet suburbs of New York, Paul Graff’s (Michael Banks Repeta) childhood passes peacefully. Together with their inseparable friend Johnny, whose dark skin threatens to marginalize them, they discover mischief and adventure typical of their age. Paul relies on the protection of his mother (Anne Hathaway), the leader of the student parent association, and a close bond with his grandfather (Anthony Hopkins). However, an unexpected incident changes his course when he is transferred to a private school. This institution, with a board that includes Donald Trump’s father, exposes a blatant elitism and racism that is drastically shaking its world.

Following the trend of film traditions celebrating nostalgia and love, from 400 hits (Les 400 Coups, 1959) all the way to Felliniana Amarcord (1973) Armageddon time it contains elements of a classic narrative that give it a timeless character, positioning it as a mirror of the present. The skillfully woven plot takes us through Paul’s character’s memories, exploring the experiences that shaped his life.