A drink that causes tension even if you take a sip: common in Spain

Alcohol consumption has been shown to be harmful to the vast majority of the population, with a few exceptions: in some very specific cases and in very specific doses, there may be a benefit. However, given his vast and well-known prejudices, it will always be best to avoid it or take the lowest possible dose. Even healthy people are harmed by alcohol.

This is evidenced by a new study published in the journal hypertensionbelonging American Heart Association: even in adults without a history of hypertensionconsume alcohol exacerbates stressand said deterioration increases with the passage of years and the amount of alcoholic beverages consumed.

Study conducted by Marco Vincheti, MD, PhD, Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Modena and the University of Reggio Emilia in Italy, and Associate Professor in the Department of Epidemiology at Boston University. The School of Public Health, along with its colleagues, consisted of analysis of seven international studies.

(The hidden danger of a daily glass of alcohol: it increases heart attacks even in the smallest)

This will be the first analysis to confirm the existence a persistent increase in blood pressure with both low and high alcohol consumption. In fact, the researchers were surprised to see an increase in stress even at low doses of alcohol; levels of blood pressure sufficient to increase cardiovascular risk:

“We found no beneficial effects in adults who consumed small amounts of alcohol. compared to those who did not drink alcohol. We were surprised that alcohol consumption at an already low level was also associated with higher changes in blood pressure over time compared to no alcohol, albeit much smaller than the increase in blood pressure seen in heavy drinkers.”

One of the highlights of this study, as also noted by Tommaso Filippini, MD, PhD and co-author of the study, is that it the analysis was based on the total number of grams of alcohol consumed, not the number of drinks consumedto avoid possible quantitative bias when referring to “standard drink”, a concept that can be misleading when comparing different countries.





Total analyzed data 19,548 adults (65% men and 35% women), aged 20 to 70, from the US, Korea and Japan. All studies were published between 1997 and 2021, and none of the participants had a history of hypertension or other cardiovascular disease, nor were they diagnosed with excessive alcohol consumption.

This took into account regular consumption of alcoholic beverages at baseline, and the amount shown has been converted to grams of alcohol per day. A new statistical method was used to combine the results of several studies and construct a curve showing the effect of any amount of alcohol commonly consumed on changes in blood pressure over time.

According to the study:

– systolic blood pressure (or “high blood pressure”) increased by 1.25 mm Hg. Art. in people who consumed at least 12 grams of alcohol per day, and up to 4.9 mm Hg. a glass of wine or a glass of liquor contains about 14 grams of alcohol). Thus, we see that a “standard drink” of alcohol per day will be enough to increase blood pressure readings.

– diastolic blood pressure (or “low blood pressure”) increased by 1.14 mm Hg. Art. in people who consumed at least 12 grams of alcohol per day, and up to 3.1 mm Hg. Art. those who drank 48 grams of alcohol per day. This association was observed in men but not in women. Diastolic blood pressure measures the force exerted on the walls of the arteries between heartbeats and is considered a worse predictor of cardiovascular risk than systolic blood pressure, although there is also a risk relationship.

Although none of the participants had hypertension at baseline, it was found that those with higher baseline blood pressure readings had a stronger association with alcohol use and long-term changes in blood pressure.. This suggests, according to the authors, that people with a tendency to increase blood pressure without hypertension would be those who would benefit the most from low or no alcohol consumption.

Finally, we recall some American Heart Association guidelines: if you are still not drinking, it is best not to start, and if you are already drinking, it is advisable to discuss this with your doctor so that he informs us about the benefits of not drinking alcohol and the risks of maintaining (assumed) moderate consumption. Similarly, the AHA itself has included alcohol on its list. Foundation of Life 8: Eat healthy, be physically active, don’t smoke, get enough sleep, maintain a healthy weight, maintain good blood sugar levels, keep your blood pressure under control, and control your alcohol intake (avoiding it if possible).