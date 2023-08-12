A drug that could be the solution for many migraine sufferers

Some scientists are already aware of a drug that could revolutionize the treatment of migraine. According to the results of a clinical study, the drug showed greater effectiveness than modern methods of treatment.

This treatment may be a solution for people suffering from chronic migraines.

Below we will tell you in detail about the drug that will solve your problems with migraine.

With this drug you will solve your problems with migraine

According to the American Academy of Neurology, a new drug that could be the answer to your migraine problems is Atogepant. According to experts, this may help prevent migraine attacks in patients who have not had a good result from other drugs.

After a preliminary study carried out by scientists from Val d’Hebron in Barcelonadetermined that this could be effective. This drug is an inhibitor of the calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor (CGRP inhibitor).

In other words, this drug interacts with a protein that plays an important role in causing migraines.

| Getty Images, Kulipta

More than 300 people took part in the study. They all had at least four days of migraine in the month leading up to the test and had previously tried various medications for treatment.

After this trial, participants had an average of four fewer migraine days per month. Participants who took the placebo had two fewer migraine episodes. You must keep in mind that, like any drug, it has some side effects that you should be aware of.

At the same time, the most common symptoms were: constipation, 10% of patients taking Atogepan suffered from constipation, and nausea, 7% of patients taking Atogepan suffered from nausea.

If you experience these symptoms frequently, it’s important to talk to your doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment.

NEW WHATSAP: Get FREE Daily Santoral on your mobile phone Find out every day on WhatsApp who the Saint is!

Migraine and its symptoms

A migraine is a type of severe headache that usually affects only one side of the head, although it can affect both sides.

Some of its best known symptoms are:

Headache

A migraine headache can be very intense and throbbing and is usually felt on one side of the head. The pain can last from several hours to several days and may be aggravated by physical activity.

photosensitivity

Most people with migraines are very sensitive to light, especially bright or flashing lights. Even dim light can be annoying or painful.

| Pexels, Rattanacoon

sound sensitivity

As with light, most migraine sufferers are very sensitive to sounds, especially loud or high pitched sounds. Sounds may seem louder or bothersome during a migraine attack.

nausea and vomiting

Many people with migraines also experience nausea and vomiting during an attack. These symptoms can be debilitating and make the headache worse.

Some people with migraine may experience dizziness or dizziness during an attack. They may feel like they are spinning or that the room is spinning around them.

Blurred vision or blinking vision

Some people with migraine may experience visual changes during an attack. They may see flashes of light, spots, or zigzag lines. They may also experience blurred vision or lack of clarity of vision.

Tingling or numbness

Some people with migraine may experience tingling or numbness throughout the body, especially on the face, hands, or forearms.