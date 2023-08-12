A genetic variant has been identified that accelerates the progression of multiple sclerosis: a groundbreaking discovery

Multiple sclerosis (MS) has long remained a medical mystery, a disease in which a combination of genetic and environmental factors triggers an inflammatory process in the central nervous system. Now transcendent scientific progress led by two international consortia, International Multiple Sclerosis Genetics Consortium and MultipleMS Consortiumilluminated a new perspective in understanding multiple sclerosis by identifying the first genetic variant associated with the faster progression of this debilitating disease.

The tangled labyrinth of multiple sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks myelin, the protective covering that surrounds nerve fibers in the brain and spinal cord. This leads to a wide range of symptoms, from fatigue and muscle weakness to vision problems and cognitive difficulties. The exact etiology of the disease has baffled researchers for years, with genetics and environmental factors acting as the driving forces.

Turning point in the investigation

The discovery of a specific genetic variant associated with faster progression of multiple sclerosis marks a turning point in our understanding of this complex disease. The research team conducted an ambitious study that analyzed more than 7 million genetic variants in 22,000 patients with multiple sclerosis. The results showed that the region between the DYSF and ZNF638 genes was associated with disease progression.

Genes That Matter

DYSF, a gene involved in the repair of damaged cells in muscle, has been shown to play a role in the development of multiple sclerosis. People who had two copies of this gene variant progressed faster and needed help to walk nearly four years earlier than those who did not have the variant.

ZNF638, another related gene, plays a critical role in the control of viral infections in the brain. The high activity of these genes in the central nervous system, as opposed to the immune system, suggests that neuronal resistance and repair processes play a central role in the severity of multiple sclerosis.

A more complex picture

Apart from this newly discovered genetic variant, a massive analysis of the data has also revealed other factors influencing the progression of multiple sclerosis. Surprisingly, educational attainment appears to be a factor in increasing resistance to neurodegeneration, and smoking is associated with accelerated disease progression. Another gene, DNM3-PIGC, may also play a role in the development of severe symptoms and difficulty walking.

Prospects for future treatment

The impact of this study goes beyond a simple understanding of the underlying genetic mechanisms of MS. These results have important implications for the development of future therapies that can block neurodegeneration. Dr. Xavier Montalbán, head of the neurological service at the Val d’Hebron University Hospital, emphasizes the importance of this knowledge in the search for new drugs.

way to go

Although this discovery is a monumental step, it is recognized that multiple factors play a role in the development of multiple sclerosis. Dr. Lorenzo Peverelli, a neurologist who specializes in neuromuscular diseases, highlights the need for future research that examines in detail the influence of various factors on the progression of the disease. The age of patients and their lifestyle also become important elements in this complex equation.

Conclusion: unraveling the secrets of multiple sclerosis

The discovery of a genetic variant that causes MS to progress more rapidly has shed new light on this devastating disease. The DYSF and ZNF638 genes play an important role in the evolution of multiple sclerosis, highlighting the importance of neuronal repair and response to viral infections in the brain. This discovery not only expands our understanding of multiple sclerosis, but also opens up new possibilities for developing future treatments. While there is still a long way to go, this study marks a milestone in finding solutions for the millions of people with multiple sclerosis.