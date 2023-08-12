A guide to identifying garden plants that may be toxic to your pet

Often people consider the garden to be a safe place for pets; However, there is something that is not taken into account when checking areas that are safe for animals: whether the plants that inhabit the dwelling can be poisonous to them.

When in doubt, Mauricio Jiménez, director of the National University Small and Wild Animal Hospital (HEMS-UNA), explained which are the most dangerous and what symptoms they can cause, as well as how these emergencies can be prevented. .

“It is important that you recognize some of these plants, among them, for example, croto, which is one of the plants that can be toxic, cause some gastrointestinal disorders, eye irritation and others; So it’s important that you know what these plants are and don’t let our pets eat them,” Jimenez said.

Plants that cause gastrointestinal upset include:

– Lily.

– Pastor.

– Azaleas.

– Aloe vera.

– Avocado.

– Indian cane.

– Tsika.

– Hydrangea.

– Ayote.

When consumed by dogs and cats, the symptoms they may exhibit include diarrhea, vomiting, anorexia, and others.

Plants that cause nephrotoxic disorders:

– Isabella Grape.

– Onion.

– Lily.

In the animal, they cause symptoms of kidney failure (diarrhea, vomiting, dehydration, changes in water intake and urine production).

Plants that cause liver disease:

It causes symptoms such as obstructive jaundice, liver and kidney disease.

Plants that cause heart disease:

This causes symptoms such as bradycardia (slow heartbeat) and arrhythmias.

These are plants that have alkaloids in their composition:

– Tobacco.

– Night queen.

Some symptoms to look out for are hallucinations, paralysis, or disorientation.

Plants with insoluble oxalates

– Lottery.

– Heart of Jesus.

– Bay.

– The hand of the tiger.

– Garrobo.

– Anthuriums.

– Plant Chris.

– Alocasia.

Symptoms observed when taken orally: profuse and very liquid salivation, severe inflammation of the mucous membrane of the mouth, tongue and pharynx, shaking of the head, agitation, tachycardia and groans.

Plants containing saponins and organic acids:

Symptoms: salivation and dermatitis.

Plants with diterpene esters:

Symptoms it causes: gastrointestinal disorders, skin and eye diseases.

Plants containing tannins:

Symptoms: Digestive problems.

“Some aspects to consider: in case of eating or contact, it is important to wash the mouth of the animal and give it some protection,” Jimenez added.

How to prevent the risk to the pet?

According to experts, the best way to reduce your pet’s risk of poisoning your pet with plants is to keep them out of your pet’s reach. A few tips on how to achieve this:

● Place the plant out of the reach of the animal. For example, in high places.

● Teach your pet not to play with him and try to reduce his energy and anxiety through exercise.

● If you use ornamental plants in your home, try to buy those that do not pose a danger to your pet.

If your pet has ingested an ornamental plant or is suspected of having eaten it, it should ideally be identified. In some cases, the owner knows the common name of the plant and can provide this information to the veterinarian.

If this is not the case, ideally the owner should photograph or collect the following plant structures: flowers, fruits, seeds, and stem with leaves. Subsequently, you should perform decontamination maneuvers, contact your pet’s doctor as soon as possible, and follow their instructions.

● Rinse your pet’s mouth with plenty of water to remove any possible plant particles. Use a soft sponge or cotton wool so as not to damage.

● You can wash your gums and tongue with cold milk or ice cream with a sponge or cotton to temporarily relieve pain and burning. It is important to emphasize that The animal should not ingest these types of substances.

● In case of skin contact, wash with neutral soap or shampoo.

● If the animal is unconscious, solutions cannot be administered orally, since they can pass through the respiratory tract.