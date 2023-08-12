A lack of this vitamin can cause hair loss.

People with biotin deficiency may experience thinning, brittleness, or hair loss. This is indicated by some specialized sites, including Harvard University. Here is what is being viewed:

Medical News Today: “Biotin deficiency can cause hair loss, and supplements may help hair growth in people with this deficiency. But data has not shown that biotin supplements can stimulate hair growth in people without a deficiency.”

Harvard T. H. Chan: “Although biotin deficiency can certainly lead to hair loss and skin or nail problems, the evidence for the benefits of supplements is inconclusive.”

Health line: “Biotin deficiency is not as common as other deficiencies. Few people who eat a healthy, well-balanced diet have difficulty getting enough biotin. This is because many common foods contain high amounts of the vitamin naturally. develop: brittle hair, hair loss…”

Biotin deficiency: symptoms

Although it is already known that biotin deficiency is not very common, in addition to hair loss, a lack of this vitamin can cause other symptoms.

The Office of Dietary Supplementation (ODS) of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) reports that biotin deficiency can cause:

thinning hair

body hair loss

Skin rash around the eyes, nose, mouth, and anal area

barley

High concentration of acid in the blood and urine

seizures

skin infection

brittle nails

Nervous System Disorders

Meanwhile, symptoms of biotin deficiency in infants include weak muscle tone, sluggishness, and developmental delay.

What foods are rich in biotin?

Although there are supplements to boost certain vitamin levels, they are not always necessary. It is believed that a person should get most of their nutrients from food, as it contains vitamins, minerals, fiber and other substances beneficial to health.

Thus, you can get the recommended amount of biotin or vitamin B7 by eating foods such as: meat, fish, eggs and organ meats (such as liver), seeds and nuts, and some greens and vegetables (such as sweet potatoes, spinach, and broccoli). He too avocado It is a source of biotin.

Other nutrients, minerals, and vitamins that the body needs to prevent alopecia are: iron, vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, and folic acid.

