A Netflix movie that will disrupt your dreams, based on the triumphant adult-only novel

IN Netflix There are several movies that have seen the light of day, many of them because of the plot, others because of the cinematography, and in the case of the movie we recommend below, these two details combine perfectly, although it must be said that this is a movie that has value added, and that’s because this movie also has one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses in its cast: Natalie Portman.

It is about the movie “Holocaust” currently available on the red logo platform. It is a 2018 science fiction film directed by Alex Garland and based on Jeff VanderMeer’s novel of the same name.

It’s a movie that will fill you up adrenaline in every scene, That’s because it’s an action and horror movie that follows the story of Lena (played by Natalie Portman), a biologist and former soldier who joins an expedition in a mysterious and enigmatic area known as “El Brillo” or “Zone X” . “.

The area is undergoing a strange and seemingly alien transformation where nature and physical laws are disturbingly distorted. If expedition team enters “El Brillo”, they face inexplicable phenomena and changes in their own being.

A film that explores destructive nature

The film explores themes of evolution, change and the destructive nature of humanity while slowly revealing humanity’s dark secrets. area and characters.

In terms of production details, “Annihilation” is characterized by striking visuals, intense atmosphere and sci-fi/horror narrative. The film received praise for its focus on psychological exploration and distinctive visual style. Therefore, it is a film that we strongly recommend watching this midweek, in company or alone, from the comfort of your mobile device.

It’s a film with nuances of drama and science fiction. Photo: imdb

