A plant that prevents indigestion, inflammation of the liver and relieves dizziness

herbs or plants they have become a key component of the diet, not only because of their seasoning or flavor to dishes, but also because they provide important health benefits. Along with this, the fight against indigestion, liver problems and dizziness.

“Indigestion or dyspepsia is a vague feeling of discomfort in the upper abdomen or abdomen that usually occurs during or after eating,” describes MedlinePlusUS National Library of Medicine.

And besides clarifying that not the same as heartburn, it provides some of the symptoms it may show:







Abdominal pain, bloating and indigestion. Shutterstock photo.

Heat, burning, or pain in the area between the belly button and lower chest

An unpleasant feeling of fullness that begins shortly after the start or end of a meal.

Bloating or nausea is less common.

It is for the treatment of certain problems associated with the liver or digestion that experts recommend peppermint, spearmint, or garden mintscientific name spearmint,

Characteristics of the mint plant

Peppermint is native to Europe, Africa and Asia, although it is already cultivated in several countries around the world. The distinguishing feature of this plant is its fresh and intense aroma.

Its perennial plant has sessile leaves 2 to 6 centimeters long and usually chooses moist soils rich in organic matter.

Reaches 80 centimeters in height during flowering, in summer. Flowers are painted pink or pinkish white.







Benefits of mint tea for digestive problems.

It is used in gastronomy, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

Since the leaves of the plant are naturally caffeine-free, what happens to others that are used make infusionsmany use it as a drink free from the effects of this compound.

The benefits of mint tea

He Mint tea It has been used since ancient times as a supplement to improve physical and mental well-being. It is still the main ingredient in traditional medicine (mainly Chinese, Iranian and Ayurvedic).

Anyway, research is limited about the benefits of mint tea, with conclusions that deserve reservations, state on the portal better health.

Besides this, andAlways consult your doctor before making a health-related decisionListed are some of the properties that a mint infusion can offer.

Improve the digestive process

One of the main popular uses of peppermint tea is related to the health of the digestive system.







Digestive system.

Studies on its use published on the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) website indicate possible positive effects in this type of disorder with effects such as muscle relaxation, pain relief, nausea and relief from dizziness.

In addition, your plant’s essential oil will help soothe bloating and flatulence.

Act as an antimicrobial agent

On the other hand, in vitro studies have shown that peppermint essential oil exhibits moderate levels of antibacterial activity against pathogens such as Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Bacillus subtilis, Bacillus cereus, Salmonella typhimurium and Listeria monocytogenes.

How to put together a magazine article Antioxidantsmore in the mouth 700 types of microorganisms another. Changes and imbalances in its composition can affect oral health.

Thus, plants such as mint and spearmint, due to their antimicrobial and antioxidant properties, can help prevent diseases such as periodontitis and caries.

Provide Antioxidants







Peppermint contains antioxidants. Illustrative photo: iStock.

Antioxidant intake plays a key role in preventing cell damage caused by free radicalsand is associated with the prevention of chronic diseases and premature aging.

According to another 2019 study published in the US, peppermint essential oil contains high proportion of phenolic compounds which give it this property along with an anti-inflammatory effect.

soothe the pain

analgesic properties mint tea, add better healthare used as adjuvants to reduce pain in traditional medicine.

A study published in Medical Food Journal found that, over the medium term, consumption of mint tea, which is high in rosmarinic acid It can reduce pain in osteoarthritis of the knee.

Intermediate hormonal balance







Hormonal balance in women. Photo: Thinkstock

On the other hand, work distributed through Phytotherapeutic research associates the intake of this drink with the effects antiandrogens in women with mild hirsutism.

Animal models have found that the herbal extract may have a slight effect on testosterone inhibition restoration of follicular development in polycystic ovary syndrome.

How to make mint tea?

Ingredients

250 milliliters of water in a cup

5 grams mint leaves







How to prepare mint infusion.

Preparation

When it boils, remove from heat and add mint leaves.

Cover and let rest 5 to 10 minutes.

Strain into a cup and it’s ready to serve.

