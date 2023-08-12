A Powerful Plant That Helps Treat Diabetes

There is a plant that helps fight diabetes Photo: Wikipedia / JMGarg

diabetes This is a disease that occurs when blood glucose level is too high. Blood glucose is the main source of energy and comes from food, while insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that helps glucose from food get into cells for use as energy.

Over time, excess blood glucose can cause health problems, although diabetes is incurable, a person who suffers from it can take steps to control it and stay healthy, as is the case with diabetes. medicinal plants.

It turned out that the plant known as Guazima, is a great option to help counteract the symptoms of diabetes. Grass is scientifically known as Guazuma ulmifolia LamHowever, in Spanish it receives a wide list of names such as: acorn cuaulote, caolote prieto, caulote, cuagilote, cuauilote, cuaulote, guacima, guasimo, guacima, guajolote, palo de olote, palote negro, tapaculo.

The plant is native to the tropics of America Photo: Wikipedia / JMGarg

While in other states of the republic its name changes, for example in Chiapas: tzuny; Hidalgo: akishe; Nayarit: there (heart); Oaxaca: good, tsumn, tsumb; Puebla: puklankiwi (totonak), akeihta, cashet, olotquahuit; Quintana Roo: guaiacan, cabal, piixoy, pixoy, xpiyksoy (Maya), bulin; Voiced: ajya; Veracruz: e-lue, taxon grass, hucu; San Luis Potosi: akich (shadow); Sinaloa: there (May); Veracruz: akaishta (tepeua).

This a plant native to the American tropics, its tree can grow up to 25 meters in height, its bark is brittle and easily torn off. It has yellow flowers and capsule-shaped fruits that can reach 4 centimeters in length and are black in color.

According to an article owned by the National Indigenous Institute (INPI) entitled An Illustrated Guide to Medicinal Plants in the Valley of MexicoGuazima is effective for fight diabetesto do this, you will only need to boil the bark, a few leaves and branches, along with a handful of flowers for 5 minutes, and then leave the infusion for 10 minutes to drink a cup of tea later.

It’s also great adjuvant for the treatment of gastrointestinal disordersdiarrhea, gastric infections and intoxications, for this, part of its bark must be boiled together with some leaves, then to drink the infusion, in addition, the root can be added to potentiate its action.

Guasima has several health benefits Photo: Wikipedia/JMGarg

For fight against skin diseasesIn this case, you should wash your face with a decoction of the bark, leaves, flowers and branches. While for kidney diseaseit is recommended to crush the guazima fruits, mix with water and sugar and drink a cup with the preparation.

According to the publication of the National Commission for the Study and Use of Biodiversity (CONABIO), some parts of guazima such as fruits, flowers, bark and rootcount on multiple properties: astringent, emollient, cooling, diaphoretic, gastric, antiulcer, antioxidant, purifying, diaphoretic, cytotoxic, pectoral, antifungal, antiamebic, antibacterial (G-) and hypocholesterolemic.

Their fruits they are commonly used against inflammation, dysentery, skin rashes, diarrhea, and kidney disease. Their leaves And bark They are commonly used as an antispasmodic, urinary retention, chest disorders, catarrh, antipyretic, abdominal pain, antibiotic, antidiabetic, anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, astringent, hair loss as a laxative.

Finally, his bark along with young shoots, roots and fruits They are used to treat ulcers, syphilis, coughs, malaria, loss of appetite and epithelial conditions. It is also used to counteract fever, flu, vomiting, diabetes, gastritis, rheumatism, elephantiasis, and as a disinfectant.