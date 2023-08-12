A set worth less than 30 euros from Alba Díaz that you will wear until October.

This is your summer. And we are not saying this, but the simple fact that everything she wears becomes a trend. We refer to dresses she shares with her mother and that they are so good influencers as Vicki Martin Berrocal; To new hairstyle inspired by Hailey Bieber and the one who said goodbye to her super long hair; or everyone beauty tips in the fresh and natural vein with which he has swept this season. There is no doubt that Alba Diaz’s career is thriving and she already has a virtual community of 347,000 fans closely following her every move and the look she chooses for her daily life. The last of those winning outfits? Kit vertex and a neutral skirt that Kim Kardashian herself would applaud.

Alba Dias

A versatile set in a color that goes with everything

Kim Kardashian would love this look because it follows all style codes. celebritiesthe very ones that he embodied in his millionaire fashion brand, SkimsAnd bet on plain things and silhouette tight-fitting minimalist style that swept the 90s. In this case, the winning style consists of crop top and a long camel skirt with a side slit that looks especially good with a tan, like our protagonist. We also note that the polyamide and elastane fabric perfectly outlines your figure, which keeps himself in shape for many years with the help of their coaches Miguel Lordan and Oscar “Rayito” Sánchez.

Alba Diaz bow

From the appearance, we are left with its versatility, ease of combination with any accessory, as well as the fact that we are talking about a color that works just as well regardless of the season. For this reason, we predict that whoever dares to wear this outfit will wear it from now until autumn, and even extend it into winter with the help of knitwear from the cold. And the good news is that vertex it costs €9.99, the skirt €17.99, and both are available at Bershka.