A shooting in Los Angeles puts Kevin Hart’s life in jeopardy

Kevin Hart and his production company filmed a commercial for their tequila, Great Coraminoon Saturday in downtown Los Angeles, when a shooting took place in the area. The comedian and people on set took refuge in the Mayfair Hotel when they heard the bullets, according to witnesses present.

According to authorities, the man was taken to the hospital, but was not part of the recording that Hart was involved in. The producers and personal assistants panicked and shouted at everyone in the production to run to the side entrance of the hotel on Witmer Street to hide from stray bullets.

Everything was a shock

Kevin Hart and the production members waited for a strong police force to arrive at the hotel to bring the situation under control. In addition, the fire brigade and paramedics also arrived at the hotel and transported the victim to the hospital. Police later closed down part of Seventh Street to begin an investigation, with forensic teams congregating outside the shooting site near Rosa’s Minimarket into the wee hours of the morning.

The incident took place very close to the building that was used as the apartment of Eddie Murphy’s character Axel Foley in the 1984 film Beverly Hills Cop. Production was halted for about an hour after the shooting as the actors were very upset and shocked.