a silent state that is intensifying due to the aging of the population – G5noticias

Difficulties with swallowing usually normalize with age. However, their persistence over time can lead to malnutrition or a risk of pneumonia due to aspiration of food or liquid into the lungs, increasing the chances of death.

A condition that is becoming more frequent and associated with age, presbyphagia, name that defines difficulty swallowing or swallow food, in the absence of a specific disease. This can be caused by a variety of factors, some of the most common being tooth loss, decreased salivation and muscle strength resulting in inefficiency or lack of coordination between the digestive and respiratory systems.

“The incidence can be as high as 30% and increases to 50% if an elderly person is institutionalized (nursing home or other long-term care facility) or hospitalized. In recent years, it has increased and goes hand in hand with the life expectancy of the population. Every day he is becoming more and more famous in the medical field and therefore a targeted search is underway. Diagnosing it has been shown to reduce healthcare costs and mortality in patients who have it. Dr. Lara Fernandez Ruiz, otolaryngologist at Santa Maria Clinic.

It is considered a latent disease because the diagnosis and its consequences are not visible. The specialist says that there is a degree of normalization of this condition in the general population. Consequently, people begin to change the consistency of their diet, eat fewer meals a day, leave food on their plate, choke on liquids or solids, and experience food stagnation.

“These are general symptoms that, if they persist over time, lead to malnutrition and increase the risk of pneumonia due to aspiration of food or liquid into the lungs, which ultimately increases mortality,” the report said. Dr. Fernandez, who is also President of the Chilean Society of Swallowing and Eating (Sochida).

Carlos Curinao, Speech Pathologist of the Swallowing Group at the Santa Maria Clinic explains that most often people see a specialist when the most serious consequences of dysphagia, such as aspiration pneumonia or malnutrition, have already been established, for which, as a rule, hospitalization is already required. “Ideally, patients should be consulted at previous stages when they show initial symptoms or signs of the condition and should be evaluated as part of routine geriatric or general medicine health monitoring,” he cautions.

The quality of life of older people is not only affected by the aforementioned effects, but the risks of isolation and enjoyment of the act of eating have also been described to increase, the expert says. “In other parts of the world, such as Spain, there are restaurants targeted at people with dysphagia, there are web pages with recipes adapted to the consistency of the food, and municipalities have cooking classes for older people with the condition. So he normalizes and improves the well-being of patients, ”he assures.

For treatment, the clinical judgment of an expert swallowing speech therapist should always be taken into account. Based on the results, the professional may indicate changes in the consistency, viscosity, or type of food. “If necessary, to confirm the diagnosis, instrumental procedures are performed in conjunction with other specialists using nasofibroscopy or videofluoroscopy,” Curinao explains.

The duration of therapy varies, sometimes the first visit is enough to avoid nutritional or respiratory risks, but patients usually require follow-up and intervention at least once a month and follow-up with the attending physician.

Clínica Santa Maria has a team specialized in swallowing belonging to the Department of Otolaryngology, consisting of otolaryngologists, speech therapists and a multidisciplinary team of professionals who complement diagnosis and treatment, including nutritionists, nutritionists, digestive surgeons, gastroenterologists, radiologists, geriatricians, pediatricians, resuscitators and neurologists.