a song that Karol G dedicated to Anuel A.A.

Colombian singer Carol G. released her deluxe album Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful Bihot Season and did so last Friday. Translator «TQG» paid tribute to Selena Quintanilla with “My Ex Was Right” for Musical Stylethe song clearly has allusions to the reggaeton of Anuel A.A., who was the singer’s partner in the past.

To the rhythm of Tex-Mex, the singer spoke about the psychological threats she received from her ex: “He told me that I would not find someone like him.” But there is also a positive side to the song, because, apparently, the singer has found a better man, which is her current boyfriend, Colombian reggaeton player Fade.

“Because of you, I forgot about the past and do not hold a grudge. Baby, in bed you healed everything that hurt me, you made me beat where it didn’t beat anymore. I believe you when you say “my love” to me‘, reads part of the topic. Karol G even compared the men and stated that her current boyfriend is much better, even in seclusion.

According to artist paisa, this will be one of her favorite songs from her luxurious album. “This song is my brainchild, a musical style that I have followed and admired all my life, and with special devotion to the artist, it made me believe that one day everything that happens to me today will be possible. Selena Quintanilla, I love you,” the Colombian wrote on her Instagram account.

Anuel A.A. didn’t wait even 24 hours after the release to repeat the song, he even shared this topic in his Instagram story. The reggaetonist shared a Marvel movie poster and invited to watch a superhero movie, the image was accompanied by the song: “My ex was right.”

Although he did not write anything about the Colombian song, he at least shared the song, showing that he had already heard the composition. Karol G and Anuel AA started a relationship in 2019.a romance that ended due to the reggaetonist’s alleged infidelities in 2021.

