ToObie Bryant will receive his obligatory, necessary and expected tribute in one of the mythical places for the “gods” of sports history in the city of Los Angeles, at the doors of the old Staples Center – now the Crypto.com Arena -.

There “Mamba” will stand with a statue, accompanied by her daughter Gigi and on a perfect date. August 8, 2024

8/8/24. The dates match two numbers Bryant wore with the Lakers that earned him five championship rings on stages as mythical as the first with Shaquille O’Neal and the second with his great friend Pau Gasol.

In addition, this 24 has another story. “It was a way of saying that he was over 23 years old. This is Michael Jordan’s record. Every record he’s had was because of him,” said Kevin Garnett, Kobe’s longtime rival.

A statue of Kobe Bryant on Crypto.com will be unveiled on August 8, 24 and will feature his daughter Gigi.

Together with Gigi, his daughter. The basketball community praised his potential and constant presence on the court. And they remembered after a terrible helicopter crash. A way to pay tribute to the values ​​that have shaped one of the great mentalities of the sport.

The Kob statue will be another statue that forms a “star walkway” next to the large Los Angeles pavilion. Join Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Elgin Baylor, Jerry West, journalist Chick Hearn, boxer Oscar de la Hoya and hockey player Wayne Greitzky.