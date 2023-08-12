A test that could confirm the courtship of Harry Styles and Taylor Russell

Harry Styles, 29, and Taylor Russell, 28, further fueled rumors of a possible relationship during their latest performance this Wednesday. The british pop star went incognito to the premiere With Effect at the National Theater in London, a performance with the participation of a Canadian actress. Translate from watermelon sugarwho won the Grammy Award for Best Album this year, completed a tour, Love on the road in style and after the success of his concerts, he decided to take a break and enjoy the summer.

harry-taylor-getty2

– A gesture that connects Taylor Swift and Harry Styles that everyone is talking about

The British superstar went to the theater with her friend James Corden and his wife and later attended a presentation party where the singer and Taylor could be seen smiling and complicit. According to photos published by the Daily Mail, the two artists were together and shared coincidences, not hiding from the eyes of those present.. Snapshots that were supposed to confirm the rumors of a new romance. In addition, the actress had the pleasure of meeting the friends who accompanied the singer, whom she warmly welcomed. Although the three-time Grammy winner was caught kissing model Emily Ratajkowski in Japan a few months ago during one of his tour dates, that seems to be a thing of the past and the translator may be excited again.

harry-taylor-getty3

– Do you know Tanu Muino? The stylish music director of the Harry Styles and Rosalía music videos

In June last year, there were rumors of a new relationship between Styles and Taylor when they were visited gallery in London, where they walked hand in hand. Russell was also seen in the VIP box at the international artist’s recent concert in Vienna, and the most die-hard fans have already emphasized that they are more than just friends. It seems that after her relationship with Olivia Wilde, the artist is open to love again and no longer has any qualms about hiding his new romance.