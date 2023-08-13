A. University researchers track Parkinson’s through speech

In recent years, scientists around the world have been interested in how acoustic analysis of speech can study certain diseases, understand their condition and be able to monitor their early detection and progression. A proposal that at some point was considered impossible.

This is exactly what scientists at the University of Antioquia pointed out, research professors who were encouraged to explore human speech and how it can help control Parkinson’s diseasea neurodegenerative disease for which no cure has yet been found, but with multidisciplinary therapeutic support, the development of functions such as movement, language, and thinking can be supported and preserved as this diagnosis progresses.

Patricia Argüello Vélez, PhD in Linguistics at the University of Antioquia and Professor at the University of Santiago de Cali, says the project came about because within the research and resources they used to do the work, they found, for example, that among 70-90 percent Patients with Parkinson’s disease have some speech disorders. Usually, he assures, the disease is associated with tremors of the hands, head, or individual parts of the human body, but speech also provides valuable information about the health of the patient.

“One of the symptoms that may initially develop with this disease is changes in speech and voice. So, from here begins this research path to be able to link Parkinson’s disease, speech and monitoring of biosignals or acoustic biomarkers”says Dr. Argüello.

In this study, led by the Group of Sociolinguistic Studies (GES) of the Department of Communication and Philology of the University of Antioquia, with the participation of the Research Group of Applied Telecommunications (GITA) of the Faculty of Engineering of the same institution, the experts found how, through consonants P, T and K, each followed by an A vowel in the Pa-Ta-Ka sequence, information about the speech-Parkinson’s disease link can be found.

“We work with voiceless stop voiceless consonants, this group of consonants has acoustic properties that can be described, especially we focus on the analysis of voice onset time (VOT), which is defined as the time that elapses between the explosion of a consonant and the start of voicing of vowels. When studying the sequence of sounds pa-ta-ka, we understand that really there are differences in production times, one for healthy people and another for people who already have a neurological diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.”, explains Maria Claudia González Rativa, professor at the Faculty of Communications and Philology and coordinator of GES.

There are research precedents that report these differences in other languages ​​such as English and Czech. In Spanish, the VOT parameter is also being researched from a sociolinguistic point of view; but from a clinical linguistic point of view, and especially in people with Parkinson’s disease, this is a challenge and area of ​​expertise that needs to be deepened.

“When we start comparing the products of people who do not have the disease with those of people diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, we begin to see that these duration ranges start to increase in dynamics with pathology,” adds Gonzalez.

This study was conducted on 100 Colombian Spanish speakers, 50 healthy people, and 50 people with a pathology; and in general terms, it is concluded that BOT is an acoustic parameter of speech that makes it possible to identify healthy speech and pathological speech of people suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Here’s how it’s understood

When a consonant such as P is pronounced, the length or time between the explosion of the consonant and the onset of the vowel A showed differences between both study groups.

Of the total duration of a consonant in healthy people, BOT occupies from 17 to 20% of the total sound, and in people with Parkinson’s disease, this share tends to increase from 35% to 57% of the constitution of consonant sounds.

Juan Rafael Orozco Arroyave, an engineering professor and coordinator of the GITA research group, the team that designed the corpus they were working on, says this was achieved after Parkinson’s patients were collected one by one from their homes, taking them to the clinic , write them down, take them to a neurologist for evaluation, and return them home. In the case of healthy people, it happened in a similar way, only without visiting a neurologist.

“We never seek to replace an expert, in this case a neurologist, we seek to give a second opinion or a previous or additional examination, so if I go and use the machine, and the machine speaks or communicates signals that suggest the speech characteristics of Parkinson’s disease.because probably then I will start looking for a neurologist for a comprehensive assessment (…) This is one of the applications of all these approaches that we are talking about, ”says Orozco.

The machine referred to by the researcher is a recurrent neural network designed by them adapted to the acoustic parameters of speech to be analyzed, including the VOT parameter, a network that is sensitive to specific signal changes over time.

“This is what we did, we tested it on healthy people or people who don’t have the disease and people with Parkinson’s disease, and then what the linguists have just mentioned appeared. In addition, the measurements that the machine produces are comparable or similar to human measurements and are sensitive to disease, i.e. they are effective biomarker for disease detection. The system can tell me: “Your situation is getting worse, or everything is the same with us.” Although through speech, the machine can also tell me: “It will be necessary to increase the dose of the medicine,” he says.

What’s next?

The GITA coordinator is very clear that the study done is baseline and that now the next step is to do it. to spontaneous speech, that is, to the ordinary and current conversations of people’s daily lives.

“No one communicates by saying pa-ta-ka, but we communicate by speaking in words and continuous speech, in this case Spanish, so the next step should be to evaluate markers like VOT (…) There are many other markers. , but the study of HERE can make much more sense than others, because it is a specific marker of articulatory phenomena in the tongue, in the soft palate and on the lips, which are precisely the articulators that most reflect the disease and impairment of speech, ”he concludes.

The investigation launched in 2019 could have a very important research niche in the municipality of Peke, as it is there U.A. scientists found a high incidence of juvenile parkinsonism.

LAURA ROSA JIMENEZ VALENCIA

Editor EL TIEMPO – Medellin

@Laura_Rossa