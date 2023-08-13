According to Thai police, Edwin Arrieta threatened to kill Daniel Sancho if he ended the relationship.

Details of the media case about the murder of Edwin Arrieta, committed by the son of actor Rodolfo Sancho, Daniel Sancho, continue to grow.

After learning last Sunday that Daniel Sancho pleaded guilty to the murder of Edwin Arrieta, more information continues to emerge about what happened and the context surrounding Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho’s son when he committed the crime.

Since then, the Spanish media have been following the case closely: what kind of relationship did Daniel and Edwin have, what was the chronology of events, what could happen with the conviction of Daniel Sancho and in what case could he return to Spain or why did he do it to Sancho, what was it? motive for the murder.

Having learned, as the Thai press reported, that Arrieta had threatened Sancho to distribute intimate and devoted images of the 29-year-old chef, this Thursday they met hand in hand with the Antena 3 program public mirrornew research data.

Adrian Fonsillas, the network’s correspondent in Thailand, contacted Koh Phangan with the known information. next mobile phone author of the crime, Daniel Sancho. “In chats recovered from Daniel’s phone, Edwin threatens to kill him if he decides to leave him permanently.“, – said the journalist.

In addition, one of the leaders of the investigation, among the 50 people who were involved in it, assured that noor they’re in a hurry or work harder To media pressure not because of public alarm, but because of the seriousness of the murder, which is becoming urgent in order to be able to solve it as soon as possible.

According to information that reached Fonsillas, “barely three weeks will finish the whole investigation, despite the fact that the law gives them almost three months. This will speed up the start of the trial,” he assured on the air.

In the meantime, the police continue to record and review in detail the footage from street cameras, and are also waiting for the results of DNA tests. blood on the floor in the hotel room.

As to whether it was a premeditated murder, the country’s police have no “without a doubt”. “They are 100% sure and believe that the judge will see it the same way,” the correspondent said.

Until the trial date arrives, Sancho will remain in pre-trial detention.