Actor Chris Hemsworth, Hollywood star, turns 40 years old.

The dream of many parents is to fulfill the dream of their children. The dream of many children is to fulfill the dream of their parents. And in this last group the actionrChris Hemsworthwho turns 40 today. pride in saving your parents from bankruptcy. Hemsworth brings together numerous a group of Australian actors who have achieved success in Hollywood. Like Nicole Kidman, Heath Ledger, Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett, Mel Gibson and Margot Robbie and many others, she also left the largest island on the planet, where there are more kangaroos than people, and flew 15 hours. and 16 minutes at the intersection of 13,119 kilometers separating his country from Los Angeles. But unlike some of his colleagues, Chris landed in Hollywood not to become famous or establish himself as an actor, he sought to “make money to pay off my parents’ debts.”pay for the house and help friends and family.” That’s what he wanted, that’s what he wanted.

His family Hemsworth was born in Melbourne. His mother, Leonie, was an English teacher, and his father, Craig, worked in child welfare: “He protected those of us who are most vulnerable: children. Also raising awareness about abuse and the traumatic consequences it has and the domino effect it has on society,” the son told the magazine. G.K.. The family was replenished with Luke, his older brother, and Liam, the youngest.

The “middle child” grew up surrounded by nature, adventures and fights with brothers. They fought constantly with Liam, so much so that when their parents left for three months in Europe, they left Chris in the house of some uncles, and the other two with their grandparents. The younger said, more surprised than hurt, that the elders wrapped him in bubble wrap and fired air pistols at him as he ran around the yard.

He didn’t have a big social life in high school. He wasn’t interested in dating or dating girls. He just liked surfing and watching movies. Around this time, he discovered that the family was having financial problems and decided to help. At 14, he got his first job as a “breast pump cleaner”.. According to what he said on The Jimmy Fallon Show, his job was to clean and repair them. He stayed in that job for a while, but when his brother Luke got a job in a surf shop, so did Chris. The place was heavenly, but the pay was hellish, “only about five or six dollars an hour.” Surrounded by tables, his great object of desire, with what little he had earned, he did not achieve his. “Everything I had was used or bought at a garage sale.” Time will take revenge on him, today he collects them, and he has about 15 of them. “There are much worse addictions,” he justifies himself.

Your arrival in the USA In that carefree but restless youth, Chris decided to follow his brother Luke not only at work. Once a week, the eldest of the brothers attended acting classes in film and television. “After watching this, I thought: “Sounds fun!” And once I started, it became an obsession.” His passion was such that he did not care about the two-hour trip between Philip Island, where he lived, and Melbourne, where he studied. They were driven by two motives. On the one hand, he thought that acting as an actor would allow him to help his parents financially. The second reason that motivated him was that he found that he liked to play. “Acting has allowed me to constantly address the child inside of me, the one who loved to play dress-up in the backyard with his siblings… I didn’t want to sit at the table and do the same thing every day., and mark the entry and exit. I wanted to be on an adventure.” The adventure started on a local TV series such as Neighbours or horseshoe club until he achieved recognition for participating in the award-winning home and go. “I only remember we were all a little shocked because of how handsome he is. He was like a blond god”, recalled actress Lara Jean Marshall, who worked with Hemsworth and described what he generated: “I think we all forgot our lines around him because he was so handsome … And then, of course, we all let a little drool over him and he left us.” Source: TN Show

