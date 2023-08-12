Adam Driver’s ‘Ferrari’ gets permission from the Screen Actors Guild to promote it at the festival

Adam Driver / Courtesy

Michael Mann’s independent film ‘Ferrari’ may be promoted at the 80th Venice International Film Festival despite a Hollywood actors and writers’ strike.

According to Deadline, this action will be possible because the SAG-Aftra union, representing media professionals, has signed a number of makeshift agreements with independent projects so that smaller productions do not incur such risks. .

“The waiver allows the film’s cast, which includes Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz, to advertise the film at its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, the closing night of the New York Film Festival, and other events where the film may be screened,” – reports the online magazine.

However, it has not yet been confirmed that the team agreed to participate in the event where the film will compete for the highest award, the Golden Lion.

Set in 1957, the film is about Formula 1 and a time when former racing driver Enzo Ferrari is in crisis, he won’t be the only one to benefit from this deal as DogMan (Luc Besson) and Country Unknown (Lily Gladstone), they already did.

Following screenings at festivals, it is expected that audiences will be able to see “Ferrari” on the big screens in the United States starting next Christmas. There is no Latin American release date as of yet.