After all, Wonder Woman 3 is not in development

Wonder Woman’s only future project is a series lost paradise already revealed.

Despite the fact that his own gal gadot assured that the new A wonderful woman was in the plans, a recent report contradicts the actress.

It was last week that Gal Gadot surprised in an interview by stating this a third Wonder Woman standalone film was in development by James Gunn and Peter Safran, current heads of DC Studios.

Now Variety is reporting that after consulting with close sources familiar with the DC Studios situation, there is no plan by Gunn and Safran for the new Wonder Woman movie starring Gal Gadot.

Sources consulted indicate that Wonder Woman’s only project for the future is a well-known series lost paradise develop in Themyscira and it would show such a story game of Thrones before Diana Prince was born.

“He is so close and dear to my heart. From what I’ve heard from James and Peter, we’re going to work it out wonderful woman 3 together,” Gadot told ComicBook last week.

So, at DC Studios, it would be strongly for creating a new scene with DC characters in film and television away from previous projects including Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

The first part of the new productions of DC characters He already has his first confirmed movies and seriesstarting with Superman: Legacy in 2025

