Through vaccination and screening (Pap smear), cervical cancer, the main culprit of which is human papillomavirus (HPV) serotypes 16 and 18, must be eradicated from the Mexican population.

This is the goal of the Social Security HPV Self-Test Pilot Program, which uses innovative technology to detect viral DNA with a high percentage of sensitivity, allowing for early and accurate identification of the type of infection.

Every year, twelve thousand women in Mexico suffer from this type of cancer, and almost four thousand of them are losing the battle, while worldwide the World Health Organization (WHO)) reports 604,000 cases and 342,000 deaths a year, mostly in developing countries, although it is curable if diagnosed early.

Within the forum All together against cervical cancer. Alliance for its prevention and timely assistance in identifying the HPV virusvarious representatives of the public and private sectors shared the experience of their institutions, demonstrating the results and learning about the strategies in place for the timely detection of HPV cases.

Dr. Olga Georgina Martinez, Regulatory Coordinator at the IMSS Economic and Social Benefits Office, shared an initiative that, as part of the ELSSA (Safe and Healthy Work Environment) National Strategy, a Cervical Cancer Institute is being implemented in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua. .

In February 2023, a pilot HPV DNA testing program for women working in the maquiladora industry, IMSS beneficiaries, began. Roche Mexico joined this pilot program through a partnership agreement with the IMSS Foundation that delivered 35,000 high-risk HPV DNA tests.

IMSS official representative He pointed out that “women with a lower level of education, living in poverty, living in marginalized areas or belonging to indigenous communities are more vulnerable to this disease and most often die; this is a sad reality. Other factors that allow the virus to be more aggressive are malnutrition, immunosuppression, smoking, multiple pregnancies, and recently metabolic diseases such as insulin resistance, diabetes or high blood cholesterol and triglyceride levels, and a sedentary lifestyle have been found to be They are also risk factors.

The specialist said that, unfortunately, the women who die as a result of cervical cancer are those with no history of screening, as well as those women who live in populations without adequate health care or with programs that do not meet service quality standards. He emphasized that the challenge was to provide women with timely care and adequate follow-up.

“Your life is very important”

In turn, Dr. Lucely Setina, MICAELA Program Manager (The Comprehensive Model for Locally Advanced and Extended Cervical Cancer Care noted that it provides care for more than 700 women a year who contract this type of cancer.

This program provides comprehensive care through oncology consultations, nutritional therapy, pain relief and psycho-oncology, and has trained over 3,000 healthcare workers in the country.

“The message for Mexican women is that their life is very important for everyone, they should not leave the annual screening for later. This type of cancer can be prevented and cured if diagnosed in time, but even when the disease is already present, there are opportunities to move forward, ”said the specialist.

“Patients, physicians and society at large should be aware that the population can be protected from adolescence with HPV vaccination if detected early with screening Pap smears and, in the case of a diagnosis, offer individual treatment until the last moment of life, ”the oncologist emphasized.

Similarly, Dr. Carlos Aranda Flores, head of oncology at Mexico General Hospital Dr. Eduardo Liceaga of SSA, indicated that in 2021 a quarter of deaths were concentrated in 25 municipalities, including Puebla, Puebla; Tijuana Baja California; Iztapalapa, Mexico City; and Leon, Guanajuato.

“Target: 90% of girls are vaccinated against HPV by the age of 15.”

According to SSA statistics, of the 2,446 municipalities that exist in the country, 41% reported at least one death from this neoplasm in the same year. He also pointed out that, according to Globocan’s 2020 data, cervical cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women in the country, with 9,439 new cases and 4,335 deaths each year. Mexico is the country with the highest death rate from this disease among the members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

discovery campaign

Alejandro Trujillo, director of strategy, business development and consulting at Roche Diagnostica México, said the company has joined forces worldwide withGlobal strategy to accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer as a public health problem in, that by 2030 it aims to ensure that all countries are on track to eliminate cervical cancer through three life-saving tactics: 90% of girls should be fully vaccinated against HPV by age 15; 70% of women were screened with a highly accurate test by age 35 and again by age 45; 90% of women diagnosed with cervical cancer are treated.

Better and wider access to diagnosis and treatment for women could prevent many deaths from the disease because modern diagnostic innovations enable tools such as self-sampling HPV tests that use innovative technologies to detect DNA. HPV with a high percentage of sensitivity, which allows specialists to timely and accurately determine the type of infection.

Finally, Ariadne Langle Martinez, head of the National Reference Center Valle de México Salud Digna, commented that the Aliados por la Salud campaign aims to donate half a million tests (Pap and HPV detection) in the remainder of the year to combat the high death rate from cervical cancer in Mexican women.

The free tests are for women over 25 or those who have already started having sex. To make an appointment, you must contact any branch of Salud Digna or leave a request online on their page or WhatsApp at 553956-6729.