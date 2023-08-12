‘Agent Stone’ and the racist theme with Gal Gadot’s visit to Africa that Netflix should have saved

We recently spoke with Gal Gadot about “Agent Stone”, her great role as a solo star for Netflix (she also has “Red Alert” alongside Ryan Gosling and Dwayne Johnson), and how Diana (Wonder Woman) has marked both of those roles and his career. Unlike the DC Comics superheroine, Rachel Stone is a normal woman. Well, as normal as a super spy and Gal Gadot can be. He is a powerless person who is supposed to live in his own world. Only success will tell if we’re in for another action movie or the beginning of an all-female espionage series led by Gadot, exploiting the fact that James Bond still has an empty seat in agent 007.

Netflix

The truth is that “Agent Stone” is sometimes meant to be serious about our world. The plot takes us to a reality in which, like in “The Citadel”, a parrot is dominated by a super agency of independent spies. Stone, who is the “nine of hearts” of this powerful organization, must prevent the theft of “The Heart”, the advanced AI that controls List and guides them to action every step of the way. In the wrong hands, this pervasive technology will make anyone rule the world. For those who have seen “Mission Impossible: Deadly Judgment – Part 1” in theaters, this argument will seem familiar. However, while Agent Stone doesn’t reinvent the wheel with its plot or the way it talks about the perils of the present, we expected more from its, say, social side.

The female spy Gal Gadot has no romantic relationships, which is unacceptable for a female protagonist in today’s cinema, but which is starting to weigh heavily on Hollywood, which continues to propose bland and completely empty female characters for fear of falling into macho stereotypes ( despite the fact that they continue to decline in all others). But the main drawback of “Agent Stone” is another stereotype that weighed too much in Hollywood, his “exotic” portrayal and the stereotype of everything to do with foreign countries. It may make us laugh that in Lisbon they put the same color filter on the streets that they use in the Caribbean, or that they send them out for “tapas”. After all, these movies tend to use countries as different settings for action sequences. Without further ado, they can chase you in a ski resort in Austria, in the streets of the historic center of an Italian city, in Sanfermines in Seville or in a restaurant on the roof of the Eiffel Tower.

Netflix

We assumed they wouldn’t delve into any of these countries, simple scenarios treated as little more than green Chromas. The problem, however, is that the exotic reflects more vicious themes. Recently, yes, Hollywood is starting to put the US as a country that uses or wants to use nuclear and chemical weapons. After all, history tells us that they, not Russia, China or any country in the Middle East, are capable of using them.

Agent Stone doesn’t fall for it either. The bad guy, while it may be another stereotype in today’s cinema, is a cis heterosexual white male, and the bad guy turned good is an Arab woman. So far everything… let’s say okay. But “Agent Stone” continues to undergo a racial brush every time its cast visits a part of the world. Outside of Lisbon, where Spanish is spoken, a small joke, this problem is more serious in Senegal. The stone miraculously “land” in the middle of the African desert. As if they read our minds, as if they really want to rewrite the history of racist stereotypes in Hollywood, when a car comes to pick them up, the characters think they’re going to be terrorists or partisans, not what they are, a lovely middle-aged woman.

Netflix

Let’s see, we are very sure that there are many countries in Africa where there are armed conflicts. It’s as obvious as it is normal across the continent to find an ordinary person beforehand, not an armed gang. It seems to Hollywood that there are no shepherds, housewives, lawyers, guides or cooks in Africa. If you meet someone in Africa, it’s Guerrilla X and they’re chasing you. Therefore, for a moment we are glad that “Agent Stone” wants to break this stereotype, and its characters hallucinate that the car driving into them belongs to a nice lady.

But the joy doesn’t last long. Of course the lady was the bait and she takes them to a small town where a trap awaits them and yes now all Africans have their Ak-47s to shoot heroes. It seems “Agent Stone” is admitting to a racist theme to amplify it later if possible.

Agent Stone is now available on Netflix, and if successful, we’re not ruling out Agent Stone 2.