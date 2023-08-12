Agent Stone torn to pieces by critics

As of Friday, August 11, 2023, it is available on Netflix. Agent Stone, an action movie starring Gal Gadot that generated interest among the platform’s subscribers, mainly due to the participation of the actress who gave birth to Wonder Woman; however, there appears to be no criticism aboard this ship.

Summary and review of “Heart of Stone”

Rachel Stone played by Gal Gadot elite agent an intelligence specialist who is part of a shadowy global organization. The mission of this organization is keep the balance in the world and neutralize any threat through the use of advanced technologies; and everything is threatened when a hacker plans to steal the organization’s most powerful weapon.

The plot itself sounds enticing, and the film certainly cements the spy setting, but constantly abuses various stamps of the espionage genre and ultimately creates an overall film that lacks its own spirit, and that is what ultimately weighs down the film the most, which feels like a hybrid of other action films like Mission: Impossible, but without the most minimal innovation.

And continuing the shortcomings of the script, the film seeks to prioritize action sequences but ignores its main characters so their emotions are left in the background and these dramas along with some of the film’s contexts such as the fact that everything controlled by omniscient AIThey don’t even seem to be related to the story, which is a big mistake.

Will there be another tape with Agent Stone?

Heart of Stone at the time of this writing 29% approval on Rotten Tomatoes, which is an extremely low rating for a production that Netflix believed in, so at this point it greatly reduces the likelihood of watching a sequel.

However, this first weekend on the platform will be decisive depending on whether it is in the top 10 most viewed internationally as well as the level of public reception as there are countless films with reviews Negative from the critics, but with the support of the audience, and this is really important.

Cast: Agent Stone Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Sofia Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer and Jing Lusi. @mundiario

