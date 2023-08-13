‘Agent Stone’ unashamedly wants to be the new James Bond, and while he puts Gal Gadot in the pot for 007, he ends up as ‘The Citadel’

Citadel it was one of the biggest disappointments of the television year. Yes The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power It’s the most expensive series ever and left us cold, the second most expensive series in Amazon Prime history wouldn’t even be worth filling up a Saturday afternoon on some regional TV. The beauty of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden turned out to be the only asset of a brilliant spy thriller that had absolutely nothing interesting except money and stars. It’s the worst Citadel, conceived by the Russos, aims to be a new universe full of spin-offs and related works. For all we’ll have to wait for, perhaps some of these products will hit the spot. However, Agent Stonewho basically has nothing to do with it, reminded us that you need more than money and stars to do something interesting.

Netflix

How Citadel, Agent Stone It takes us into the world and some of the characters who are part of an association of independent spies above government intelligence agencies. Moreover, in both cases, the goal of the villain is to destroy this organization. The plot, if they wanted to make us think, would have allowed the two of them to talk about the morality of choosing the lesser evil, whether these undemocratic organizations are nothing more than self-proclaimed vigilantes, or whether this is the real solution to a bogged down political class, etc., etc. But no, both are just boys and girls who know how to fight by fighting for chips with information and codes. Artificial intelligence, the platoon of today’s cinema…

But Citadel at least it was collective. First, not only were there two characters, but it was noted that the organization planned to distribute the fiction to other members of the organization. Agent Stone however, it is watered down James Bond. The card, i.e Citadel from Netflix, is an organization that calls its agents using numbers. Here we have not 007, but 9 hearts. M’s name is Nomad, and like Bond, he trained her from an early age after a troubled and orphaned adolescence for his own interests.

Netflix

But Stone, Rachel Stone and Bond, James Bond, are similar not only because of the plot of the film or the characters. Let’s hope Stone turned out to be dull despite Gal Gadot’s innate charisma. We talked about what must be a conscious nod from a Tom Harper movie to a quintessential spy franchise. Movies, especially those intended for streaming, don’t want you to be able to abandon the tape once you hit the play button. Gradually, Hollywood does away with the lengthy opening credits sequences, leaving everything possible for the closing credits, which no one sees anymore (except for the post-credits scene). Bond, however, has kept its extensive opening credits as a franchise mark since the 1960s. Well, Agent Stone does the same, and after the initial introductory sequence, the credits begin that there will be no one in both the graphics and music that doesn’t remind them of those in a Bond movie.

Every time we talked about possible candidates to replace Daniel Craig as the new James Bond, the possibility of replacing a woman seemed more remote. Gal Gadot and her Rachel Stone now position themselves as the closest thing. Too bad they didn’t live to see it. Let’s hope this is not an argument for rejecting the idea of ​​a female 007 in the future. forget Agent Stone and look again Atomic. Of course, both Gal Gadot and Charlize Theron have their ok.