Agreement? Neymar and To Hilal move forward in talks

Football Saudi Arabia has become a destination for players in this transfer market, as with the advent of Cristiano Ronaldo various figures came together, being neymar the most recent one who called to play with Al Hilal.

According to information from Fabrizio Romano, Neymar Jr and Al-Hilal are in preliminary talks with official documents already sent, but the player can only accept the offer to join Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and other figures who came to this country.

It should be noted that, Luis Enrique, trainer psgdoes not plan to rely on the services of the Brazilian striker in the 2023/2024 Ligue 1 season.

In addition, in case Neymar does not reach football club barcelonasince the possibility of arrival sounded, the team that directs Javi Hernandez you can try to reactivate the operation Joao Felix In the coming weeks.

Al-Hilal lost Arab Club Championship 2023, losing 1-2 to Al-Nasr, and in the league they will start their participation on August 14 against Abha at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Stadium.

