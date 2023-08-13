AI reveals hideous version of Hades if ‘Hercules’ had live action

Hades is one of Disney’s most emblematic villains, and his bad temper has inspired hundreds of memes, but can you imagine what a live-action version of him would be like? I bet you’ll have nightmares

Disney boasts a plethora of villains, some more horrifying than others. Now, thanks to live action, we’ve been able to see what some of them will look like in the real world, as happened with Maleficent (Angelina Jolie), Cruella (Emma Stone) and Ursula (Melissa McCarthy). One of the following projects is Hercules and while there is no confirmed lineup yet, many wondered what Hades would look like.

Even with his malice the god of the underworld has earned the sympathy of the public and thanks to his nasty character, we got iconic phrases which have been preserved in memes and TikTok videos. While many films have included the gods of Olympus, we can’t stop thinking of Hades as a person with blue skin, sharp teeth, elongated fingers, and fire for hair. If we look at it this way, it’s pretty scary.

Designer Curtis Dow decided to change the character and show a much more realistic version that is really scary. In the design, the face is much more sinister, where a sinister smile stands out with completely purple lips and as sharp as if they were teeth. megalodon. The nose is pointed, and the skin is much rougher and worn, as if lifeless.

He couldn’t help but notice the fire on his head and the yellow color in his eyes, a recurring color in Disney drawings that denotes evil.. There is no doubt that this is a much more terrifying version, worthy of the god of the underworld. Anyone will think twice before unleashing their rage.

But each villain has his own group of minions, and in the animated version, Payne and Panik are engaged in fulfilling his whims, but they are so clumsy that it is impossible not to feel a certain sympathy for them. However, in this version, we see two hellish creatures with huge wings and pointed snouts. A real nightmare, especially for cute Megara. What do you think of this version?