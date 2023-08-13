Air pollution could boost antibiotic resistance: The Lancet Planetary Health

In 2017, we informed you thatPollution-related diseases accounted for 16% of all reported deaths worldwide in 2015. (about 9 million expected deaths), which in absolute terms represented 300% more than deaths from AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria combined, and 150% more than from all wars and other forms of violence.although it must be emphasized that these data have been changed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war between Ukraine and Russia, although they are still quite significant.

On the other hand, but this year we share it In Mexico City, the most polluted city in our country, environmental pollution stopped ahead of schedule, claiming the lives of 8 to 14 thousand citizens a year.as a result of involuntary exposure to a toxic cocktail consisting of substances, gases, wastes, particulate matter and noise, which among other things are the causative agents of lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, poisoning, hearing loss, osteoporosis, among others, in addition to traffic accidents.

Particulate matter 2.5 or PM2.5 (particulate matter) are very fine particles in the air less than 2.5 microns ((approximately 1 ten-thousandth of an inch) in diameter that carry organic chemicals, dust, soot, and metals. PM2.5 can come from all types of combustion: cars, trucks, factories, wood burning or agriculture and other activities.

Completely new, however, is the knowledge that pollution is also linked to the rampant resistance of pathogens to antibiotics, conclusions reached by a group of researchers whose findings were published this month inevista LANKET Planetary healthunder the heading “Association between particulate matter (PM)2.5 air pollution and clinical antibiotic resistance: a global analysis”, although it is worth clarifying that the main reason for the gradual decline in the effectiveness of antibiotics is the misuse and overuse of antibiotics.