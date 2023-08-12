Al-Ahly set a date for the signing of the Barcelona player

Operation out football club barcelona going to get a big boost in the next few days. Barcelona hope to announce final transfer Frank Kessywho subscribed to al-ahli. Negotiations between the two sides have accelerated over the past week, so an announcement is imminent. This confirmation also comes closer from knowing the date of signing the contract of the Ivorian midfielder.

sealed sale

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Saudi national team has planned medical tests and the subsequent signing of a contract – the agreement will be valid until 2026. cassie. The above source explains that the exams will take place on the following Sunday and that the contract can be closed on the same day, with Monday being the maximum date for confirmation of signing.



Frank Kessy training in the Barça gym

FKB

The departure of the 26-year-old will leave a total 15 million euros. It’s a round economic board operation Joan Laporta, remembering that his inclusion in the Barcelona team was free. The formula is similar to the formula Pierre-Emerick Aubameyangwhich resulted in no transfer costs for Barcelona, ​​and his departure in the previous summer market netted the club around 12 kilograms.

How much does Barça earn in the mass of salaries?

One of the biggest questions for Barcelona fans is how Kessy’s departure will affect the kule’s payroll. In this sense The president will generate 9 million salary space corresponding 50% of your salary –from 12 million gross— and to 20% of your transfer. That is six million on one side and three on the other..

For this reason, the sale of the Ivorian midfielder represents another step in the Barça executive’s plans to register – sign and renew – unfinished players. Barcelona set to announce resignation Ousmane Dembelein addition to directing operations related to Clement Lenglet And Serginho Destwho have no place in a team led by Javi Hernandez.