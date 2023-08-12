Al Hilal vs Al Nasr live today: Andre Carrillo will face Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2023 Arab Club Championship final

Andrés Carrillo may be living his last days as an Al Hilal player as he nears the end of his cycle of winners in the establishment of the Arab club title. Peruvian lost prominence in the table Jorge Jesus, who had also placed him in the previous round with the same line-up from Saudi Arabia and Sporting Lisboa. The inclusion in his post of such stars as Serbian Sergei Milinkovich Savic and ‘Portuguese’ Ruben Neves they will reduce continuity, as has already been seen in this tournament. His future will be in Al Qadisiyah second division of the same country.