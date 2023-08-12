Al Hilal vs Al Nasr live today: Andre Carrillo will face Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2023 Arab Club Championship final

Al-Hilal vs. Al-Nasr: Andre Carrillo And Cristiano Ronaldo they will meet again today, on Saturday, August 12, in the final Arab Club Championship. The competition will take place in king fahad stadium from 22:00 in Peru. This could be a farewell to the Peruvian national team after five seasons.
How did Al-Hilal perform in the Arab Club Championship?
al hilal he was in Group B of the Arab Club Championship along with Al Ahly Tripoli, Al Sadd and Wydad AC (opposition order) and had to wait until the last day to qualify for the play-off bracket. In the debut, they drew 0:0, and in the second they lost 3:2, forced to win on the third date. comrades Andre Carrillo managed to win 2:1, having as Gunners Sergei Milinkovich Savich And Ruben Neves.
Already in the quarterfinals, he easily beat Al-Ittihad by Karim Benzema 3:1, scored by Milinkovic Savic, Salem Al-Dawsari and Malcolm. In the semi-finals, he repeated the score with Al-Shabab. “Kernels” Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Al-Hamdan and the Brazilian from Barcelona.
How did Al-Nasr perform in the Arab Club Championship?
Al-Nasr advanced to the finals by overcoming the group stage and two elimination rounds. They joined Group C along with Al Shabab, US Monastir and Zamalek, finishing in second place with five points after one win and two draws. This was enough for him to advance to the next stage, in which he faced Raja Casablanca in the quarter-finals, whom he defeated 3-1 with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Sultan Al Ghannam and Shoko Fofana. Already in the semi-finals, he competed with Al Shorta, whom he beat with the slightest difference, winning first place. ‘Error’.
Throughout the competition, the team, led by compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Castrohas six different annotators, but “CR7” He has four targets. Shoko Fofana, taliscaSultan al-Ghannam, Abdullah al-Amri and Abdulaziz al-Aliva recorded one each.
A gift from Andre Carrillo to Al Hilal
Andrés Carrillo may be living his last days as an Al Hilal player as he nears the end of his cycle of winners in the establishment of the Arab club title. Peruvian lost prominence in the table Jorge Jesus, who had also placed him in the previous round with the same line-up from Saudi Arabia and Sporting Lisboa. The inclusion in his post of such stars as Serbian Sergei Milinkovich Savic and ‘Portuguese’ Ruben Neves they will reduce continuity, as has already been seen in this tournament. His future will be in Al Qadisiyah second division of the same country.
In five games, the youth squad ‘intimate’ In the premiere, he was only an initialist, and in the rest he became a substitute, and in one he even remained on the bench. Only 116 minutes.
Al-Hilal vs. Al-Nasr Canal
He Al-Hilal vs. Al-Nasr this weekend will be broadcast on the signal of the international channel SSC Football Schedule. If you do not have access to the aforementioned TV signal, you can find the best games and every goal in the minute-by-minute coverage that will take place. Infobae Peru.
Al-Hilal vs Al-Nasr Latest Results
Today, Saturday, August 12, 2023, Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr will meet in the final Arab Club Championship and the results between both teams provide a positive balance in favor of ‘blues’Well, in the last five meetings, the team of Andre Carrillo scored three wins, one draw and one loss. The last one was for Saudi Professional League 2022/2023 and ended with a 2-0 victory for the former Alliance Lima with a double penalty from the Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo.