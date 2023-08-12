Albal organizes solidarity dinner and music show

John Rubio Updated:

03.08.2023 16:49

white a traditional solidarity dinner organized by the association took place on the church square Friends of Fontille d’Albal. His collection this year goes to “Stop leprosy in Benga, Malawi”. Benga is a rural area southwest of Lake Malawi where most of the population suffers. diseases that are directly related to povertysuch as scabies, impetigo and leprosy. The aid collected will go towards fighting all cases of leprosy and breaking the chain of transmission of the disease in the area.







